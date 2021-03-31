Nation a pioneer for women

March is Women's History Month and as the first elected female mayor, Judy Nation is writing Siloam Springs history.

Nation began her career in local government as a city board member in 2002 and also served on the planning commission for a number of years. She ran uncontested for the position of Siloam Springs mayor in the November election and was sworn into office in January.

Women's History Month is dedicated to celebrating the contributions women have made to the United States and recognizing the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields, according to the Library of Congress website, womenshistorymonth.gov.

Don Warden, director and historian of the Siloam Springs Museum, confirmed that Nation is the first woman to be elected Siloam Springs Mayor, although it's possible a woman many have briefly served as acting mayor at some time, he said. The Siloam Springs Museum observed the month with a series of social media posts about women's history in Arkansas, he said.

Nation is a long-time native of Northwest Arkansas and has worked in the banking industry for more than 40 years, although she did take an interim of seven years to work for the city of Siloam Springs, she said.

"I love Siloam Springs," she said. "I never had the desire to live anywhere else."

Nation was first exposed to government through her father's work with the state highway department, she said. She remembers his trips to appear in front of the state highway commission, she said. Her time working for the city also peaked her interest in politics, she said.

"I wanted to be involved and wanted to be involved in making decisions and making a difference and having a part in the direction we would be growing," she said.

After she left the city to work for Grand Savings Bank, then Ward 4 representative Paul Joseph took a job as the president of the Chamber of Commerce and approached her about running for his position on the city board. Nation also knew Sue Anglin, who to her knowledge is the first woman in recent history to serve on the city board, she said.

"She inspired me and encouraged me," Nation said.

Nation went on to serve on the city board until 2014. After leaving the city board, Nation served as chair of the planning and zoning commission.

Nation's interest in the office of mayor began when she was serving on the city board, she said. Moose Van Poucke was mayor at the time and she had a lot of conversations with him about the responsibilities of the office, she said. After deciding to run for mayor, Nation also talked to former Mayor John Turner.

"John was not sure at that time if he was going to run," Nation said. "He and his wife were thinking about traveling. We were friends then and we remain friends now."

Nation said she wasn't aware there had never been a female mayor in Siloam Springs when she decided to run. When she found out she would have the distinction, she was humbled and thankful to have the opportunity to serve, she said.

"I think a woman's point of view is different a lot of times than a man's is," Nation said. "I want to think I can bring something new to the table and help us move forward and be better than we are now."

Nation said she wants to encourage girls and young women who are thinking about becoming involved in politics.

"I would say that they should always be true to themselves, never be afraid to step up and let your voice be heard." she said. "You never know where our next great idea is going to come from. I think women have an opportunity today that they never had before and I would encourage those young girls to use that opportunity."