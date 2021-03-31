Obituaries

Jay Blackfox

Jay Blackfox, 70, of Kansas, Oklahoma went to his heavenly home on March 26, 2021. Jay was the son of the late Butch and Wanda Blackfox. He married Carolyn Bayless, they had wonderful loving marriage for 51 years.

Jay worked for the Gates Rubber Company for 13 years, owned a dairy farm for 12 years before going into law enforcement for Delaware County, Cherokee Nation Housing Authority Police, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. He became Sheriff for Delaware County before retiring. Jay was a family man that put God first, he served the Lord humbly and faithfully. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, camping, and hunting.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, son Shelby, grandson Reed, granddaughter Tenley and brother Bobby.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn of the home; daughter Genia Yeager and husband Tommy of Kansas, Oklahoma; brother Beaver Blackfox and wife Frances of Kansas, Oklahoma; sister Nina Turtle and husband William of Kansas, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Kansas Dome, Kansas, Oklahoma. Burial will be at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Oklahoma. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Gene Calico

Gene Calico, 92, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 21, 2021, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1928, in Selma, Calif.

He was a 22 year veteran of the U.S. Navy. After retiring, he worked an additional 20 years at Webb Wheel of Siloam Springs.

He married Patricia Devor in May 26, 1957. The couple have four children, Steve, David, Marcus and Tina; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration service will take place at 4:12 Fellowship Church, located at 1950 U.S. Hwy. 412 E., at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11.

Averie Rose Gail Headrick

Averie Rose Gail Headrick, 20, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 25, 2021 at her home.

She was born April 12, 2000 in Tulsa, Okla., to David Wayne Headrick and Shelby Joan O'Connell Headrick. She was a 2018 graduate of Siloam Springs High School. She played soccer since she was a little girl and played on the Siloam Springs State Soccer Championship Team. She was an avid adventurous who loved the outdoors, mountains, hiking and traveling. She also loved to play music on the keyboard and her guitar, and was an excellent photographer.

She is survived by her parents, David Headrick of Fairview, Okla., and Shelby Joan Headrick and stepfather Jeffery Jones of Siloam Springs; one sister, Hannah Headrick and fiancé Edward Corron of Springdale; and grandfather, Charles O'Connell of Tulsa.

A memorial service take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Natural Falls State Park in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

An online guest book is available at backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald Wayne Holm

Gerald Wayne Holm, 68, of Gentry, Ark., died March 28, 2021 at his home.

He was born Nov. 30, 1952 in Noel, Mo.. He married Cheryl Ann Ott on June 10, 1974 in Miami, Okla. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving on a missile base in Germany. He later became a Journeyman Plumber, working for A+ Plumbing and Carl Holly Plumbing. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing, cutting wood, doing yard work and tending to his garden. He was a jokester and always enjoying a laugh.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; one son, Shannon Holm and wife Christy of Siloam Springs, Ark.; one daughter, Heather King and husband Jon of Siloam Springs; adopted son, Dalton Ott of Siloam Springs; one brother, David Holm and wife Joyce of Salado, Texas; one sister, Shirley Spencer and husband Steve of Bentonville, Ark.; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Woodrow Holm and Nona Lea Heckman Holm; one sister, Sharon Holm; and one son, Jason Holm.

Funeral services be 10 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial will be at the Butler Creek Cemetery in Sulpher Springs, Ark.

An online guest book is available at backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory James Markovich

Gregory James Markovich, 78, died on March 26, 2021 in Venice, Florida.

He was born January 19, 1943 in Corona, New York to John and Hazel Markovich, who preceded him in death.

Gregory grew up on Long Island, New York, attending Hauppauge High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army, where he became an officer and started his career in computers and systems management.

Prior to coming to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where he became Mr. Greg at the Main St. Academy and created the NorthStar Institute and later The First Center, he specialized in developing systems for student success throughout the country in postsecondary education environments and for populations with unique needs.

His love for and generosity to his students and those he mentored was extraordinary. His love of basketball, especially women's college, is legendary.

He is survived by his two daughters, Dusty and husband Richard Namikas, of Venice, Florida, and Cindy Markovich of Owego, New York; one brother, Peter Markovich and wife Marilyn of Siloam Springs; and many nephews and nieces.

The family will announce a memorial service later in the year.

Due to his vast contributions and interests, memorials may be sent to one that you know he loved, one being Main Street Academy, 1630 East Main St, Siloam Springs, AR. 72761

Arrangements were made with Gulf Coast Cremations of Venice, Florida.

Marie Klaus McCoy

Marie Klaus McCoy, 93, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark., on March 26, 2021.

She was born the first of three daughters to Helmut Klaus and Anna Wilson Klaus in Enid, Okla., on May 18, 1927. She attended both Oklahoma College for Women and Texas Tech, until she married William McCoy on Oct. 20, 1946. Throughout her life, she had numerous jobs as a bookkeeper including in her husband's business, McCoy Plumbing, where she managed the office for more than 15 years. Later, in 1990, after a stint in Texas where they owned a solar heating business, they retired to Siloam Springs.

She was active in both Christian Women's clubs and in church while raising their children. Later, in Siloam Springs, she actively volunteered with the Manna Center and the Dogwood Literacy Council. She and her husband were member of the First Presbyterian Church of Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years; a son, Martin Andrew "Andy" McCoy; brother-in-law, Lynn Walker; and sister, Margaret Anne Quaid.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Martha Reimer and husband Jerry of Siloam Springs, three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Walker of Texas; and brothers-in-law, Marvin Quaid and James McCoy, both of California.

A graveside service took place on March 30 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Buddy Joe Reynolds

Buddy Joe Reynolds, 51, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 26, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Aug. 30, 1969 in Siloam Springs. He married Julie Holliday on August 5, 1995 and he worked as a journeyman lineman for North Houston Pole and Line Company. He was a member of the IBEW Local No. 700.

He was preceded in death by his father Cliford and stepmother Barbara.

Survivors include his wife Julie; his children, Matthew Reynolds and Anna Beth Reynolds of Siloam Springs; and his brothers and sisters, Timara Hamilton, Terri Smith, Doug Reynolds, Angie James, Roy Dean Eason, Rick Eason and Christy Reynolds.

A memorial visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Margie "Drusilla" Parks Riley

Margie "Drusilla" Parks Riley, 93, of Allen, Texas, passed away March 26, 2021. She was born October 4, 1927, in Seminole, Oklahoma, to John Adair Parks and Johnnie "Zander" Cowen Parks. Drusilla was a twin and one of the youngest of twelve children.

Drusilla Parks married Earl Wayne Riley on July 31, 1943, in San Francisco, California. They had two children. She was widowed in 1988. On January 13, 1992, she married the love of her life, Harvey Lee Riley, in Gentry, Arkansas, who preceded her in death on October 20, 1997.

At the age of ten, Drusilla became responsible for all the domestic household chores for her father and siblings. She and her first husband owned and operated Riley's Corner Service Station in Springtown, Arkansas, for 34 years. Upon his death, she moved to Gentry and worked at Decatur Discount in the apparel industry. She retired in 1992 after marrying Harvey and remained in Gentry until moving to Allen in 2008 with her daughter and son-in-law to live closer to extended family.

Drusilla was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Allen. Prior to moving to Texas, she was a long-time and very-active member of the United Methodist Church in Springtown, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. After moving from Springtown, she became a member of the First Baptist Church of Gentry. Her family remembers her as their greatest example of a faithful Christian woman. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with all her heart. Drusilla was not only a great role model, but a true prayer warrior, and she read her Bible daily without fail.

Her favorite Bible verses were Proverbs 3:5-6, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight." Drusilla sang alto and performed on many occasions including church services, weddings and funerals with both her daughter and with the quartet at the Springtown church.

Without doubt, her family felt the love and pride she always had for all of them. She will always be known for the "best fried chicken on the planet," along with her homemade rolls, pumpkin pies, and strawberry cakes made from scratch, even though she was highly allergic to strawberries. Some of Drusilla's favorite things were her Blue Willow dishes, old western movies, Roy Rogers, and the Sons of the Pioneers.

Drusilla is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Earlane and Jimmy Hendrix of Allen, Texas, and her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Margie Riley of Mountain Home, Idaho; four grandchildren, Terry Riley II and wife Kim of Tehachapi, California, Jilane Carper and husband Keith of Allen, Texas, John Riley of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Jennifer Riley of Abilene, Texas; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob Riley, Ashley Grubbs, Kameryn Carper, Sarah Al-Shoufi, Kaleb Carper, Timothy Riley, Megan Grubbs and Emma Riley; sister Vollie Grant of Eureka, California; brother Norman Parks of Coweta, Oklahoma; step-daughter Deloma Blaker; step-sons Don Riley and Larry Riley; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Drusilla was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters Lena Thompson, Bertha Williams, Ruth Juanita Parks, Elizabeth Golleher and Lennis Fields; and brothers James Parks, Johnnie Parks, Eugene Parks and her twin, Martin Parks.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Gentry on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. Visitation with the family will be held at the church prior to services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Decatur Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

