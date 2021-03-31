Panther Relays set for Thursday

The Siloam Springs varsity track and field program will host its annual Panther Relays on Thursday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

The event was not held in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. It was last held in 2019 when the Siloam Springs won the meet and the girls placed second.

Siloam Springs' varsity has participated in two events so far this season, the Van Buren Running Festival on March 5 and the Springdale Schools Invitational on March 11. The Bentonville Tiger Relays, scheduled for March 18, were postponed to April 19.

"So far this year the kids have been excited to see how they've grown and changed in the last two years performance-wise," said head girls track coach Sharon Jones. "We're very proud of our track and thankful for the district's support of our program. We're excited too that we are going to allow spectators. Parents want to watch and support their kids. It's important."

The field events are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the running events.

It will be the first Panther Relays held on the new track at Glenn W. Black Stadium, which was replaced last year, along with updated jumping pits.

Siloam Springs and John Brown University have partnered to maintain the track facilities at Glenn W. Black Stadium.