Pearson runs to medalist finish at SAC track meet

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Junior Allika Pearson posted another record-shattering day and did something no other John Brown runner had ever done before on Saturday afternoon at Woodson Park.

Pearson's program-record time of 18 minutes, 8 seconds launched the Siloam Springs native to the top spot on the podium, achieving the individual medalist at the Sooner Athletic Conference Championships meet for the first time in program history.

"Allika has been running well all semester," head coach Scott Schochler said. "She is in phenomenal shape, and absolutely loves competing. To win in this conference is a huge accomplishment and I can't wait to see her compete at the National Championships."

Not only did Pearson capture her fourth medalist finish in four races this year, she lowered her season 5,000-meter time to an impressive 18:29 mark entering her third-consecutive NAIA National Championships appearance. The NAIA National Championships are scheduled for April 9 at Seminole Valley XC Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

For Pearson and company to earn their fist trip to the NAIA National Championships in program history, Wayland Baptist (Texas) must earn an at-large berth, leaving the league's next group of runners -- not a team -- eligible to make the field as individuals. With only Golden Eagles left in the SAC meet field, NAIA rules stipulate that if four individuals make the field, the whole team is drafted into the field -- leaving the door open for JBU.

John Brown shaved off a whole minute from its season-best team time, posting a 1:41:21. Oklahoma City took the women's team title while Wayland Baptist (Texas) finished second.

Sophomore Emerson Turner finished 10th overall at 19:58 -- a season-best mark -- while senior Sarah Larson posted a 20:46 mark (13th). Senior Molly Brownell's time of 21:12 and sophomore Lainee Stiver's season-best 21:15 clip were good enough for 15th and 16th place overall, respectively.

For their efforts, Turner, Larson and Brownell joined Pearson in earning All-Conference honors, the first time in program history the Golden Eagles have featured more than one All-Conference time at the SAC Championships in a single season.

Men

Senior Ben Martin etched his place in this year's NAIA National Championships field with an eighth-place finish as the John Brown University men's cross country team closed out its season with a third place finish on Saturday in the Sooner Athletic Conference championships at Woodson Park.

Martin finished in eighth place after crossing the finish line in 26:54 - landing him All-Conference accolades and a spot in the field in Iowa on April 9.

Sophomore Jadin Whiting finished at 29:10, landing 16th overall, while sophomore River Baker's time of 29:39 landed him 19th place. Freshmen Matt Roehr and Jake Hagood rounded out the rest of the scorers with times of 29:52 and 30:12, respectively - landing the duo 20th and 21st overall in the field of 31 runners.

John Brown's time of 2:25:50 earned the squad third place in the field of four teams. Behind Zouhair Talbi's 24:21 time to lead the field, Oklahoma City nabbed the team title with a 2:09:01 clip. Wayland Baptist (Texas) finished in second at 2:13:59.

Martin will run on Friday April 9 at the NAIA National Championships, held at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.