Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Fire Department bike medics Jonathan Wilton (left), and Josh Donahue watch riders as they bike along one of two courses at City Lake Park during Spring Break Bike Fest on March 20. The medics were on hand to treat bike-related accidents at the event.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Katy Thompson (center) places a green piece into the giant Connect Four game as she plays with her daughters Genevieve Thompson (front) and Sarah Thompson (back). The Thompsons were enjoying the day at Spring Break Bike Fest on March 20.

Siloam Springs Fire Department bike medics Jonathan Wilton (left) and Josh Donahue watch riders as they bike along one of two courses. The medics were on hand to treat bike-related accidents at the event.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Esther Baker rides her bike on the wooden skills bike course at City Lake Park as her mother looks on during Spring Break Bike Fest. The event held on March 20 gave people a chance to get out and enjoy some fresh air.

Photos by Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Esther Baker rides her bike on the wooden skills bike course at City Lake Park as her mother looks on during Spring Break Bike Fest. The event held on March 20 gave people a chance to get out and enjoy some fresh air.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Esther Baker rides her bike on the wooden skills bike course at City Lake Park as her mother looks on during Spring Break Bike Fest. The event held on March 20 gave people a chance to get out and enjoy some fresh air.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Parks and Recreation Manager Jon Boles (right) and cyclist James Stevenson (left) look over the bicycle courses at City Lake Park before the start of Spring Break Bike Fest. The event occurred on the first day of Spring and gave people a chance to come outside for some fresh air and fun.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Parks and Recreation Manager Jon Boles (right) and cyclist James Stevenson (left) look over the bicycle courses at City Lake Park before the start of Spring Break Bike Fest. The event occurred on the first day of Spring and gave people a chance to come outside for some fresh air and fun.

Parks and Recreation Manager Jon Boles (right) and cyclist James Stevenson (left) look over the bicycle courses.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

City worker Logan Shelley pilots his drone to take pictures of Spring Break Bike Fest. Shelley said said he has two drones which he enjoys piloting.

City worker Logan Shelley pilots his drone to take pictures of the event. Shelley said he has two drones which he enjoys piloting.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

City worker Logan Shelley pilots his drone to take pictures of Spring Break Bike Fest. Shelley said said he has two drones which he enjoys piloting.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sarah Thompson scores while taking a break from biking to play a game of Corn Hole. The game was provided by the American Legion.

Sarah Thompson scores while taking a break from biking to play a game of cornhole. The game was provided by the American Legion.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sarah Thompson scores while taking a break from biking to play a game of Corn Hole. The game was provided by the American Legion.

Katy Thompson (center) places a green piece into the giant Connect Four game as she plays with her daughters Genevieve Thompson (front) and Sarah Thompson (back). The Thompsons were enjoying the day at Spring Break Bike Fest.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Katy Thompson (center) places a green piece into the giant Connect Four game as she plays with her daughters Genevieve Thompson (front) and Sarah Thompson (back). The Thompsons were enjoying the day at Spring Break Bike Fest.

Mike Henry (right), American Legion Post 29 second vice commander, cooks hot dogs while volunteers Less Carroll and Carey Foster-Tucker serve attendees. Along with food, the American Legion provided cornhole, giant Connect Four and giant Jenga for families to play.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Mike Henry (right), American Legion Post 29 second vice commander, cooks hot dogs while volunteers Less Carroll and Carey Foster-Tucker serve attendees. Along with food, the American Legion provided Corn Hole, giant Connect Four and giant Jenga for families to play.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Mike Henry (right), American Legion Post 29 second vice commander, cooks hot dogs while volunteers Less Carroll and Carey Foster-Tucker serve attendees. Along with food, the American Legion provided Corn Hole, giant Connect Four and giant Jenga for families to play.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cyclist James Stevenson shows some tricks on his bike on the concrete pump track at City Lake Park. Stevenson usually rides at Mudtown BMX in Lowell, but when he heard Siloam Springs had a pump track he said he had to come and try it out.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cyclist James Stevenson shows some tricks on his bike on the concrete pump track at City Lake Park. Stevenson usually rides at Mudtown BMX in Lowell, but when he heard Siloam Springs had a pump track he said he had to come and try it out.

Cyclist James Stevenson shows some tricks on his bike on the concrete pump track at City Lake Park. Stevenson usually rides at Mudtown BMX in Lowell, but when he heard Siloam Springs had a pump track he said he had to come and try it out.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis (left) talks with American Legion historian Less Carroll. Spring Break Bike Fest was Davis' brain child and she said was excited to see this event take place.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis (left) talks with American Legion historian Less Carroll. Spring Break Bike Fest was Davis' brain child and she said was excited to see this event take place.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis (left) talks with American Legion historian Less Carroll. Spring Break Bike Fest was Davis' brain child and she said was excited to see this event take place.

Jaydon Boles pumps the peddles on his bike as he rides the wooden course. Boles is the son of Park and Recreation Manager Jon Boles.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jaydon Boles pumps the peddles on his bike as he rides the wooden course at City Lake Park during Spring Break Bike Fest. Boles is the son of Park and Recreation Manager Jon Boles.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Esther Baker rides her bike on the wooden bike course at City Lake Park as her mother looks on during Spring Break Bike Fest. The event held on Saturday gave people a chance to get out and enjoy some fresh air.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parks and Recreation Manager Jon Boles (right, with cyclist James Stevenson) looks over the bicycle courses at City Lake Park before the start of Spring Break Bike Fest. The event which occurred on the first day of Spring gave people a chance to come outside for some fresh air and fun.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City worker Logan Shelley piloted his drone to take pictures of Spring Break Bike Fest. Shelley said said he has two drones which he enjoys piloting.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sarah Thompson takes a break from biking to play a game of Corn Hole. The game was provided by the American Legion. Thompson scored the goal.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Katy Thompson (center with Genevieve Thompson, front and Sarah Thompson, back), places a green piece into the giant Connect Four game as she plays with her daughters. The Thompsons were enjoying the day at Spring Break Bike Fest.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader American Legion Post 29 Second Vice Commander Mike Henry (right, with volunteers Less Carroll and Carey Foster-Tucker), cooked hot dogs while Carroll and Foster-Tucker served attendees. Along with food, the American Legion provided Corn Hole, giant Connect Four and giant Jenga for families to play.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cyclist James Stevenson shows some tricks on his bike on the concrete track at City Lake Park. Stevenson usually rides at Mudtown BMX in Lowell, but when he heard Siloam Springs had a concrete track with the twists and turns he said he had to come and try it out.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis (left, with American Legion historian Less Carroll) was the brain child of Spring Break Bike Fest. Davis was excited to see this event happen and said if it was successful she may consider doing it again.