White named state CTE director

Arkansas Department of Education appointed Ross White as the new director of the ADE Division of Career and Technical Education.

White, who is the current vice principal at Siloam Springs High School, will assume his new role on May 1, according to a press release from the ADE.

Prior to serving as vice principal at Siloam Springs High School, a position he has held since July 2019, White was the director of the school's CTE program. From August 2008 to July 2018, he was a member of the career development and marketing faculty for the Alma School District.

White earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Education in May 2008 and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership in May 2012 from Arkansas Tech University at Russellville. He received an Education Specialist in Educational Leadership degree in August 2020 from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

White also is a member of several professional organizations, including the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators, and Arkansas Association for Career and Technical Education. He currently serves as a board member for the Arkansas Tech University Alumni Board.