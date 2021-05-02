Sign in
Arrests and citations

by From Staff Reports | May 2, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

April 19

• Dennis Allen Toft, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Melisa Gail McKay, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 20

• Jason Michael Gilmore, 42, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Anthony Lee Gilbert, 35, arrested in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; disregarding stop sign; failure to appear.

• Heather Beth Vanderburg, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mitchell Allen Selvidge Jr, 34, cited in connection with cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Anthony Shane Fischer, 31, arrested in connection with misdemeanor warrant.

• Darla Lynn Moore, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Aaron Jenkins III, 37, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Gary Wayne Hellyer, 51, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Valerie Vanessa Fillmore, 36, cited in connection with shoplifting.

April 22

• Joseph Anthony Souza, 33, arrested in connection with improper use of evidences of registration; disregard traffic control device; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; insurance required - minimum coverage.

• Christopher Elijah Rodgerson, 25, arrested in connection with other jurisdiction warrant.

• Stephanie Jean Williamson, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 23

• Tristan James Robinson, 20, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Maria Jose Lott, 21, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Jose Angel Calderon, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

April 24

• Elijah Wind Bridges, 26, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x8; theft of property; failure to appear.

• Lyndsey Brianna Strickland, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 25

• Reece Alan Royal, 20, arrested in connection with city ordinance alcohol.

• Cody Shea Burrows, 43, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Darien Cade Hebison, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Dylan Anthony Gibson, 22, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

