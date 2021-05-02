Eat my Catfish to open in Siloam Springs

Siloam Springs residents will have a shorter drive to get fresh seafood when Eat My Catfish opens its doors at 200 N. Progress Ave in Signature Plaza in July.

Eat My Catfish does not have a set date in July to open but intends to offer the community a preview of their dishes on May 18, and June 8, according to a press release issued by Eat My Catfish on April 26. Restaurant staff will bring up the food trailer that Eat My Catfish President Travis Webster first started serving catfish in when he started his business.

While the menu items to be brought to Siloam Springs have not been finalized, Marketing Director Zach East is thinking about bringing crawfish in May and catfish and chicken in June.

This will be the chain's second restaurant to open in the Northwest Arkansas area (the first is located at 32 W. Joyce Blvd., in Fayetteville), the release states. The new restaurant will contribute at least 40 jobs to the Siloam Springs economy, the press released states.

Other locations Eat My Catfish operates in are Benton, Conway, Little Rock and North Little Rock, according to the press release. The seafood chain is also looking to expand further in Northwest Arkansas and eventually Northeast Arkansas, East said.

The company chose the Siloam Springs location because the building is in a high traffic area and has a cool look to it, East said. Plans for the building include painting a mural on one of the load bearing walls and putting in garage doors and having a patio-style room, East said.

"I think it will be one of our coolest locations that we've done so far," East said.

Eat My Catfish has planned the Siloam Springs location since they opened the location in Fayetteville in October of 2019, East said. The chain likes to find mid-sized, family-oriented communities to open in because that is where they do well, East said.

The seafood chain also plans to give back to the community by partnering with either school athletics or a Boys & Girls Club, East said.

Eat My Catfish began when Webster began serving catfish in a mobile food trailer in 2008, in his hometown of Benton, according to eatmycatfish.com. Three-and-a-half years later Webster opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Benton, which was followed by Conway a year later, the website states.

Webster set his sights on Little Rock in 2016 and North Little Rock in 2018. Webster said in the press release he was honored to open in Siloam Springs and looks forward to being an active part of the community and serving people who love and support Eat My Catfish.

"Siloam Springs is a great family community and that's where we want to be, with family," Webster said.