JBU announces new deans

John Brown University announced today the selection of three new deans beginning July 1.

Keith Jagger will serve as chaplain/dean of Christian formation, Juan Rodriguez as dean of residence life, and Emily Moore as dean of student care.

As chaplain/dean of Christian formation, Jagger is responsible for providing leadership for the ongoing spiritual growth of the university community, specifically through the supervision of the chapel program, pastoral ministry to students and staff, and leading the office of Christian formation in the execution of broader campus programming.

Jagger has a doctorate in early Christianity from St. Andrews in Scotland, a master's in New Testament from Asbury Theological Seminary and a bachelor's in religion, classics and music from Augustana College. Keith has served as lead pastor and teaching pastor of Grassroots Church in Ontario since 2016.

"I have always believed deeply in the ability of Christian universities to shape inspirational disciples who are also influential professionals," said Jagger. "I am excited to join JBU in grounding a new generation of young people in a lifestyle of worship, helping JBU remain one of the most vibrant, unified, spiritually formative environments you can find and helping JBU shape thousands of leading citizens for God's kingdom worldwide."

As dean of residence life, Rodriguez will manage all aspects of undergraduate residence life, including supervision of hall staff, hall programming, housing processes, communication of community expectations, management of the campus conduct process and student activities.

Rodriguez has a master's in leadership and higher education from JBU, a master's in mechanical engineering from the University of Tulsa, and a bachelor's in engineering from JBU. In 2016, he joined the engineering faculty of JBU and in 2020 took on the additional role of associate coordinator of diversity.

"I am honored to be able to serve JBU students in building a Christ-centered community," said Rodriguez. "I pray we continue moving toward a community driven by the gospel so we can know God more and love each other better."

As dean of student care, Moore is responsible for traditional undergraduate student care, including managing the student counseling center and collaborative oversight of health services, the career development center and orientation programming.

Moore has served as the interim dean of student care/director of residence life for the past year. Moore has a bachelor's in psychology from the University of Tulsa and a master's in marriage and family therapy, and community counseling from JBU. Moore's 25 years of experience in the mental health field include serving in a variety of private practice settings and providing care to students as a contract counselor for the JBU Student Counseling Center for 10 years before becoming the center's director in 2018.

"I'm excited to accept the dean of student care position and continue working to ensure students' needs are met at every level from the moment they walk on to campus for orientation to the time they transition into the workforce or graduate school," said Moore. "Given my training and the unique pressures of this pandemic year, I'm actively planning how we will be working as a community to cultivate resilience and growth emotionally, psychologically and in our individual relationships with Christ."

