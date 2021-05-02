JBU tennis players earn postseason accolades

Manning the one spot all season long, John Brown University freshman men's tennis player Hudson Dick was selected to the American Midwest/Heart of America first team, as voted on by conference coaches, the league announced on April 24.

Dick started out his freshman campaign at JBU with a 7-2 record, including a 6-0, 6-4 win over co-first teamer Jacopo Sottocornola of Missouri Valley en route to an 8-5 final record. He also played another first-team selection in Missouri Baptist's Milos Vuckovic to a 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 2-10 final score. Alongside senior Cade Cox, the Broken Arrow, Okla., native boasted a 7-5 mark, including a 4-0 record at the two spot in doubles play.

"Hudson jumped right into the number one spot for us, and his unanimous selection to the first team is just incredible," head coach Mike Campbell said. "As the only freshman on the first team, he came in and earned the respect of his teammates. He's an assertive leader, and I've received compliments from every coach wishing they had a Hudson to build their team around. He can also hit the heck out of the tennis ball."

Smith voted all-conference

John Brown University junior women's tennis player Sydney Smith has been selected to the American Midwest/Heart of America first team, as voted on by conference coaches, the league announced April 24.

Smith, a native of Colorado Springs, fought to key victories over Evangel's Ana Bjelica -- also a first-team selection -- and versus Southwestern's Mariana Ochoa, both at the top spot.

"Easily one of the greatest accomplishments of the season," head coach Mike Campbell said. "There isn't a more deserving player of the award. For her to be honored among the top six players in this league is incredible. She showed tremendous heart, character and leadership this season."