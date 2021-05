Senior Activity Center Menu

May 3-7

M- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, roll, carrot cake

T – Chicken parmesan, pasta with sauce, mixed veggies, garlic bread, fruit

W – Sliced ham, broccoli casserole, beets, roll

TH – Beef pasta casserole, veggie medley, garden salad with dressing, cinnamon apples

F – Sweet and sour chicken, fluffy rice, spinach salad with red onion and mandarin oranges, brownie.

May 10-14

M – Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/onion, ketchup and mustard, baked beans, macaroni and cheese

T – Chicken enchilada bake, Spanish rice, refried beans

W – Pork loin with plum sauce, new potatoes, carrots, cornbread

TH – Potato crust fish, green tomato relish, black eyed peas, okra and tomatoes, roll

F – Poppy seed chicken over egg noodles, Normandy veggies, spiced peaches.

May 17-21

M – Chicken rice casserole, broccoli and carrots, applesauce

T – BBQ pulled pork on bun, dill pickles, oven baked fries, cobbler

W – Chicken tenders with cream gravy, corn, baby lima beans, biscuit

TH – Salisbury steak with gravy, roasted potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, pineapple tidbits

F – Chicken spaghetti, squash medley, herbed green beans, garlic bread.

May 24-28

M – Turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce and tomato slices, potato salad, yogurt with blueberries

T – Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, roll

W – Smoked sausage, cabbage and red peppers, creamed corn, lemon bar

TH – Chicken jambalaya, dirty rice, pinto beans, cornbread

F – Beef steak fingers, mashed potatoes /gravy, green beans

5/31 Closed for Memorial Day