SSHS baseball drops two to Heritage

The Siloam Springs baseball team was defeated 14-4 at Rogers Heritage on Friday, dropping its second straight in as many days to the War Eagles in a nonconference game.

The Panthers led 2-0 after scoring two runs in the top of the second.

But the War Eagles got a run back in the second and took a 5-2 lead with four runs in the third. Heritage added five runs in the fifth to go up 10-2. After Siloam Springs cut the lead to 10-4, Heritage finished off the run-rule victory with four runs in the sixth.

Christian Ledeker had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Siloam Springs (14-16), while J.P. Wills also had two hits. Lucas Junkermann and Nick Driscoll each had a hit and an RBI, while Gavin Henson had a hit and run scored. Brayden Fain and Tanner Kear each scored runs.

Henson took the loss on the mound with five strikeouts in four innings, while Wills also pitched.

Parker Morris led Heritage with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jack Hamm had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Hunter Royal, Aden Osburn and Jeb Brown also had two hits for Heritage.

War Eagles 12, Panthers 3

Siloam Springs took an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the third inning, but Heritage bounced back to score all 12 of its runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings on Thursday.

The War Eagles scored four in the fourth to go up 4-2. Siloam Springs pulled within a run at 4-3 in the top of the fifth, but Heritage blew the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Heritage scored two more in the sixth to set the final score.

Gavin Henson led Siloam Springs with three hits and two runs scored, while Brayden Fain had a hit and two RBIs.

Nathan Lee, Christian Ledeker and Lucas Junkermann all had base hits for the Panthers. Ryder Winfrey scored a run.

Jeb Brown led Heritage with two hits and three RBIs, while Elliott Lehr had two hits and two RBIs and Aden Almeida and Ethan Martin each had a hit and two RBIs.

Christian Ledeker took the loss on the mound, working 3.2 innings with six strikeouts. Elijah Coffey and Nick Driscoll also pitched for Siloam Springs.