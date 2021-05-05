No headline

THEME: FICTIONAL FATHERS

ACROSS

1. Like Annapolis Academy

6. Pine juice

9. One in a manger

13. Like a good athlete

14. Modern address

15. Printer cartridge contents

16. Cate Blanchett's movie "____ on a Scandal"

17. 2nd largest living bird in world

18. U in UV

19. *HonorÈ de Balzac's "Le PËre ____"

21. *Nemo's dad, named after a sport fish

23. "____ of the morning!"

24. Seaside bird

25. Tax accounting specialist, acr.

28. Back of the neck

30. Chew the fat

35. Country dance formation

37. Greek goddess of fertility

39. Waterwheel

40. *Drunk and, incidentally, Huck Finn's Pap

41. Metallic sounding

43. Quite a stretch

44. Place to dry out

46. Like the White Rabbit

47. Dr. Robert Bruce Banner's green alter ego

48. Sun-____

50. Toothy wheel

52. Bad-mouth

53. Made a rug

55. Low-____ image

57. *Simba's father in "The Lion King"

60. *Luke's and Leia's father

63. Golfer's sun protection

64. Romanian monetary unit

66. Introverted one

68. Follow as a consequence

69. Pooh's wise friend

70. Territory in China known as Las Vegas of Asia

71. Young woman

72. *"That '70s Show" dad

73. One-room school house "notebook"

DOWN

1. A Bobbsey twin

2. Awestruck

3. *The Godfather's given name

4. Heads-up

5. Wound

6. Cooking grease

7. Hammer holder?

8. D'Artagnan's hat decoration

9. Weevil's target

10. Not in favor of

11. Capital of Switzerland

12. Chapter in history

15. As opposed to turn-off

20. 1960s abstractionism

22. Rainbow shape

24. Like ones between 13 and 19 years old

25. *Griswold family patriarch

26. Mushroom caps

27. Egyptian symbol of life, pl.

29. *Jay is to Claire as ____ is to Haley

31. Flood survivor

32. Father of psychoanalysis Sigmund

33. Garlicky mayonnaise

34. *Both father in "Mary Poppins" and father in "Father of the Bride"

36. Unfledged hawk

38. Casino chip

42. Pine

45. ____ of dog!

49. "I ____" at the altar

51. Middle Earth and Kingdom of the North, e.g.

54. Courage in the face of danger

56. Smokeless tobacco brand

57. Short skirt

58. It was Brezhnev's domain

59. Unplayable baseball

60. Old in Scottish

61. Cuzco valley empire

62. Straight pour from the bottle

63. Chill in front of TV, with 'out'

65. Ovine mom

67. Beluga yield