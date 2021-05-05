LIBRARY MUSINGS: Author visit and preparation for summer reading

Becky Marietta, a former employee of the Siloam Springs Public Library, has published a book. The book which is entitled "White River Red" is a fictional novel set during prohibition and is about the riveting life of a real person named Forrestina Bradley Campbell. Forrestina joined the circus when she was 15, became a tightrope walker, had many other adventures, and ended up in Springdale. Becky will be at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Monday, May 24, to present a program about her book. I look forward to the presentation, and I hope you will too!

Summer Reading preparation is underway. Our theme for 2021 is Tails and Tales. We can learn about animals through interacting with them and by reading about them. We have many books about animals in the library and some of these will be featured on the display shelf during June and July.

Summer reading sign-up will begin May 28. Registration will be done on-line through a program called READsquared. You can access this site through the READsquared app, or the website http://siloamspringslibrary.readsquared.com. We used this program last summer for registration. If you do not have a computer, you can use the library's computers to sign your children up for the Summer Reading Program. Staff will be available to assist you with this process. Registration is available for participants 3 and older. Hours read will be kept track of through READsquared. Weekly incentives will be awarded to those participants who have read 3 or more hours within a week. Adults will be able to register as well but will not be eligible for the incentive prizes.

We will have in-house programming this summer! The kick-off will be Tuesday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Park which is just west of the library. Family programs will be at the amphitheater behind the library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Young adult programming will be held Tuesday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. Preschool programs will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. Elementary aged children will have programming on Thursdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A parent, guardian, or caretaker will be required to attend the preschool and/or elementary programs with their child. Registration will also be required for attendance at the preschool or elementary programs as we are limiting the number of people that will be in the meeting room.

In addition to the summer reading program, we have two reading programs which are continual. One of these is 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. You can sign your child(ren) up for this program at the library, online through the READsquared app, or the website http://siloamspringslibrary.readsquared.com. The other one is the 2021 Adult Reading Challenge which is a mock mad-libs story that you complete as you read books. We request that books read or listened to for the Adult Reading Challenge are books that have been checked out through the Library or ArkansasLibrary2Go.

"Digital Resources" highlighted in May include:

• Storyline Online - This site streams videos featuring celebrated actors reading children's books alongside creatively produced illustrations. Readers include Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pine, Kristen Bell, Rita Moreno, Viola Davis, Jaime Camil, Kevin Costner, Lily Tomlin, Sarah Silverman, Betty White, Wanda Sykes and dozens more.

• Goodreads – Where you get to meet your next favorite book! This is the world's largest site for readers and book recommendations. It allows you to track the books you are reading, have read, and want to read.

• Asian Pacific American Heritage – May is Asian Pacific American Heritage month. This site links you to exhibits and collections celebrating Asian Pacific Americans. The library also has a collection of books on display celebrating this month.

The Adult Reading Group and Morning Book Club are meeting again.

• The Adult Reading Group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the meeting room. The book "Dreamland Burning" by Jennifer Latham will be discussed. This is a fictionalized account of the Tulsa race massacre that occurred in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Okla., on May 31-June 1, 1921.

• The Morning Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, in the meeting room. "Language of Flowers" by Vanessa Diffenbaugh will be discussed. Come and share how you think the author portrayed a language that is spoken when flowers are presented from one person to another person.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are now Monday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside service is being offered 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"A library is not a luxury but one of the necessities of life." Henry Ward Beecher.

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.