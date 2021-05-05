Boys track finishes sixth at 5A-West Meet

The Siloam Springs boys track team finished sixth out of eight teams Friday at the 5A-West Conference Meet at Cyclone Stadium in Russellville.

Vilonia won the meet with 190 points, followed by Mountain Home 130.50, Russellville 100, Greenbrier 77, Alma 70, Siloam Springs 63, Van Buren 51.5 and Greenwood 17.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the Class 5A state meet at Hot Springs High School on Thursday.

Jace Sutulovich placed first in the shot put at 50 feet, 7 inches, while Standley Theoc was third at 46-0.5, both qualifying for state.

Sutulovich placed second in the discus and qualified for state with a throw of 148-7, with Alexis Miranda seventh at 119-2 and Caden McHaney 16th at 94-8

Keegan Soucie qualified for state in the high high jump with a third place finish of 6-0, while Marcus Molina and Michael Rauch tied for ninth at 5-2.

Ayden Paroski placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 43.46, with Daxton Moody 18th at 52.90 and Zach Jones 19th at 54.35.

Soucie was sixth in the long jump at 19-11, with Paroski 10th at 19-1, Silas Tugwell 19th at 17-2.5 and Stone Stephens 23rd at 15-10.

Patrick Church took seventh place in the 100-meter dash at 11.84, while Soucie was eighth at 11.87, Rauch 24th at 12.68 and Stephens 26th at 13.11.

Michael Capehart placed seventh in the 1,600-meter run at 4:43.62, followed by Levi Fox in 15th at 5:07.68, Riley Harrison in 16th at 5:08.04 and Billy Samoff 18th at 5:23.75.

Capehart was seventh in the 3,200-meter run at 10:25.42 with Samoff 22nd at 12:22.20, Layton Spence 23rd at 12:22.20 and Ben Humphries 25th at 13:38.96.

Liam Scott placed seventh in the 400-meter dash at 54.99, while Molina placed ninth at 55.40, Spence 16th at 59.26 and Anthony Cruz 19th at 1:00.93.

Malachi Becan placed ninth in the pole vault at 9-8 with Caleb Rodgers at 9-2.

Paroski took ninth in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.64 with Moody 14th at 20.02.

Hunter Talley placed 10th in the triple jump at 38-5.5 with Tugwell 12th at 37-10.5, Soucie 15th at 37-2 and Jonathan Graves 17th at 35-6.

Tugwell finished 14th in the 200-meter dash at 24.87, while Graves was 17th at 25.02, Becan 24th at 25.72 and Cruz 29th at 28.91.

Wilson Cunningham placed 21st in the 800-meter run at 2:20.18 with Harrison in 22nd at 2:24.71 and Rodgers 24th at 2:25.88.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Scott, Fox and Capehart took fourth place with a time of 8:32.39, qualifying for state.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Tugwell, Church, Graves and Paroski took fifth at 1:37.48.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Church, Paroski, Talley and Soucie placed seventh at 46.10.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Molina, Talley, Scott and Cunningham placed fifth at 3:35.11.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls placed seventh out of eight teams at the conference meet.

Vilonia won the meet with 179 points, while Mountain Home was second at 151, Russellville 117.50, VanBuren 112.50, Greenbrier 68, Greenwood 34, Siloam Springs 23 and Alma 9.

Quincy Efurd placed third in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.01, qualifying for state.

Efurd took sixth place in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.49.

Caroline Buxton placed ninth in the high jump at 4-4.

Luisa Arnt tied for ninth in the long jump at 13-4.5, while Esther Norwood had a mark of 11-11.5, Hannah Goodman 9-4.75 and Jimena Garcia 20th at 16.57.

Shayla Conley placed 10th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:12.71 with Jacilyn Weilnau in 14th at 6:25.72.

Conley was 10th in the 3,200-meter run at 14:08.99.

Rine finished 10th in the 400-meter dash at 1:07.21, while Kate Gryder was 12th at 1:08.68 and Garcia 16th at 1:20.94.

Norwood took 13th in the 200-meter dash at 30.22 with Buxton 17th at 31.59 and Arndt 20th at 32.49.

Kadynce Hilburn-Frost was 13th in the 100-meter dash at 14.52, while Nyah Hostler was 15th at 15.05 and Goodman 17th at 15.37.

Weilnau was 16th in the 800-meter run at 2:57.01.

Marlen Favela placed 18th in the shot put at 21-3.75.

Favela placed 17th in the discus at 64-1.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Gryder, Efurd, Regan Riley and Rine qualified for state with a fourth palce finish of 4:31.78, qualifying for state.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Efurd, Shayla Conley, Hilburn-Frost and Rine placed sixth at 10:56.34.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Gryder, Arndt, Buxton and Norwood placed sixth at 2:00.16.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Goodman, Gryder, Norwood and Hilburn-Frost took sixth at 56.97.