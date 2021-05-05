City worker injured after lawnmower falls in retention pond

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

City workers finish up at an accident involving a lawnmower that overturned over into the retention pond at the intersection of East Main Street and U.S. Highway 412. The accident occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday and the operator of the lawnmower was transported via ambulance to Northwest Regional Medical Center in Springdale, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Jackson, of the Siloam Springs Fire Department. The operator was a city employee and was seriously injured by the accident, according to Holland Haden, city communications manager.

