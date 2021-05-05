Sign in
City worker injured after lawnmower falls in retention pond

by Marc Hayot | May 5, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City workers are finishing up at an accident involving a lawnmower that fell into the retention pond on East Main Street and U.S. Highway 412. The accident occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. and the operator of the lawnmower was transported via ambulance to Northwest Regional Medical Center in Springdale, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Jackson.

