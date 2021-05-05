Letter to the Editor

Flies on a cow pie

The red meat and climate change controversy has reared its ugly head once again! Another article appeared in The Daily Mail UK online stating that, "Americans may have to cut their red meat consumption by a whopping 90 percent."

Read the article at https://rb.gy/4a2wbi.

It is important to note the red meat quote is from The Daily Mail, not from President Biden. There is no reference to red meat in any Biden plan.

The Daily Mail cited a University of Michigan study, "of a hypothetical reduction in the consumption of animal-based foods in the U.S. diet." This is a direct quote from the study, which can be found online at https://rb.gy/7g6a6z.

But, the facts did not prevent Fox News and the many Republican politicians from fuming about Biden's plan to limit Americans to "one hamburger a month!" Some news outlets call this "Fox News's Straw Man" or "Republican's baseless claim" or "Misinformation" but let's be honest and call it lying to their base of Republican voters!

Unfortunately, the vast majority of their base does jump on their lies and gobble them down like flies on a cow pie! Most have no idea what the term "fact check" means, much less how to perform such a simple task, so I put the reference sources in this article.

There are about 41 million white evangelical adults in the U.S., who make up the largest Republican voting bloc and regularly feed on the Republican lie pie. Their Bible tells them:

"Only a simpleton believes everything he's told! A prudent man understands the need for proof." Proverbs 14:15 TLB

Lying and believing lies are condemned in the Bible. Examples, 2 Timothy 4:3 and Revelation 21:8.