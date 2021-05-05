Man dies after Delaware County crash

KANSAS, Okla. -- A two-vehicle crash in Delaware County on Saturday resulted in the death of a Kansas, Okla., man, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Drannon Wilson, 21, died on Sunday at Cox Health Center in Springfield, Mo., a release from OHP states.

Wilson was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang that collided with a 2015 Mazda CX-15, driven by Chandler Harlin, 23, of Watts, Okla. The accident took place on East 570 Road, about a half mile west of West 605 Road, and one mile south of Kansas, Okla., the release states.

Wilson was transported by Cherokee Nation Emergency Medical Services to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, the release states. He was transferred by Air Evac to Cox Health Center, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, internal and external trunk, arm and leg injuries, the release states.

Wilson's vehicle had one passenger, Asia Tehee, 21, of Kansas, Okla., the release states. Tehee was transported by Cherokee Nation to Hasting Hospital in Tahlequah, Okla., where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk injuries, the release states.

Harlin was transported by Siloam Springs EMS to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with arm and trunk internal injuries.

Harlin's vehicle had two passengers, Kianna Foreman, 21, of Kansas, Okla., and Layton Blackfox, 20, of Kansas, Okla. Foreman was transported by Siloam Springs EMS to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries, the release states. Blackfox refused treatment at the scene for arm and internal trunk injuries, the release states.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, the release states. Conditions were cloudy and the road was dry, it states. OHP, Kansas Fire Department and Delaware County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, the release states.