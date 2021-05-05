May 5 Obituaries

Elaine Marie Kemper

Elaine Marie Kemper, 65, of Colcord, Okla., died May 3, 2021, at her home.

She was born Sept. 25, 1955, in Torrington, Wyo., to Jurry Morris and Doreen Stuck Morris. Elaine graduated from Torrington High School in 1974. She married Gary Kemper on July 28, 1973, in Pine Bluffs, Wyo. They moved to Oklahoma in 1984 and she worked for Kansas (Okla.) High School as a cook. She retired from Kansas High School to be a caregiver for her dad at the end of his life. She was a member of Leach First Baptist Church in Leach, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Kemper; three children, Amy Nichols and husband Brian of Colcord, Gary William Kemper Jr. of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Amanda Summers and husband Jeremy of Kingman, Ariz.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Rhodes of Salina, Okla.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Gloria Annette Macfarlan

Gloria Annette Macfarlan, 84-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on April 30, 2021, at The Maples in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born on July 30, 1936, in Miami, Florida to Henry Ford Gilmer and Bett (Pierce) Gilmer. Gloria graduated from Miami High School and attended Mars Hill College. She married Howard Miller Macfarlan on March 23, 1957 in Miami. Gloria was a devoted mom, adored her great and grandkids, and was a lifelong animal lover. She worked as a realtor in Boca Raton, Florida where she also taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir and was an enthusiastic band mom. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; son, John Howard Macfarlan; sister Dorothy "Dot" Hale, and her parents, Bett Puotinen, and Henry Gilmer.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Hunter Macfarlan and wife Laura of Siloam Springs; four grandchildren, Kyle Hunter Macfarlan and wife Tori of Houston, Texas, Virginia Elizabeth "Ginger" Macfarlan of Bentonville, Arkansas, Luke Howard Macfarlan and wife Emilee of Austin, Texas, and Lydia Grace Macfarlan of Conway, Arkansas; two great-grandchildren, Julia Grace Macfarlan and Charlotte Hunter Macfarlan; and sister, Marian Rousse of Asheville, North Carolina.

Funeral services were 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Pastor Charlie Foster officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Visitation was from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home.

Dale Leon Phillips

Dale Leon Phillips, 78, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 1, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 11, 1943, in Gravette, Ark., to Arvis and Juanita Fair Phillips.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1963 to 1966, where he was awarded numerous medals, including two bronze stars. Following his tour of duty, he was a police officer in Tulsa, Okla., and he retired as a foreman of the Kansas City Southern Railroad after 26 years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a master builder and woodworker who built his own home from the ground up, as well as many other building projects.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dee Phillips of Siloam Springs; daughter Delisa Cook and husband Paul of Siloam Springs; and grandson, Cameron Harrington, of Siloam Springs.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Martin Cemetery, near Siloam Springs.

Bennie William Watkins, Sr.

Bennie William Watkins Sr., 73, of Maysville, Ark., died on May 2, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 13, 1947, in Caulfield, Mo., to Aaron Michael Watkins and Edith Ellen Harrington Watkins. He moved to Arkansas in 1970 and worked for Gates Corporation in Siloam Springs, Ark. He married Rosetta Farrington on Dec. 31, 1993, in Springdale, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his wife.

He is survived by his son, Bennie Watkins Jr. of Maysville; two grandchildren; sisters, Dolly Drawbaugh and husband Terry of Letts, Iowa, and Mary Johnson of Prairie Grove, Ark.; and stepson, Edward Stowe.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Pastor Bob Easter officiating. Burial will follow at Ward Cemetery in Jay, Okla.

