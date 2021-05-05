USPS spring food drive this week

The Siloam Springs Post Office annual spring food drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 7 and May 8.

There will be a few changes to the food drive this year, according to Carrier Elaine Carr. The post office will be doing a drive-through event where community members can drive up to the post office and post office staff will come out and pick up their donations. Another change this year is that the post office is also accepting perishable items, Carr said.

The post office will then donate those items to local food banks, including Genesis House, Hunger and Thirst Ministry, The Manna Center and Victory Worship, Carr said.

"This is one way of helping the community," Carr said. "It takes one can, two cans, whatever. They want to give a box or sack full we'll take it."

Exceptions will be made for individuals who want to donate but can't make it to the post office, Carr said.

There is also a cart that will be in the lobby of the post office starting Monday for those who want to come in and drop donations off inside, Carr said. The drive-through pick up will be reserved for Friday and Saturday only, Carr said.

The national campaign was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Siloam Springs Post Office decided to hold the drive locally, Carr said. To Carr's knowledge there are no other post offices in the area doing the drive. For more information please call the post office at 479-524-3431