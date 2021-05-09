7-Brew opens

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Cars line up around 7-Brew's new Siloam Springs location on Friday morning. The coffee shop opened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday at 2500 U.S. Hwy. 412 E. The Siloam Springs location had been in the works for about a year, President Ron Crume said in an earlier interview. The building was placed at its present location in March.

