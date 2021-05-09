Sign in
7-Brew opens

by Marc Hayot | May 9, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning 7-Brew opened its Siloam Springs location at 2500 Hwy 412 E. Cars lined up around the building so customers could order a caffeinated beverage. The Siloam Springs location had been in the works for about a year, President Ron Crume said in an earlier interview. The building was placed at its present location in March with an opening of around the beginning of May.

Cars line up around 7-Brew's new Siloam Springs location on Friday morning. The coffee shop opened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday at 2500 U.S. Hwy. 412 E. The Siloam Springs location had been in the works for about a year, President Ron Crume said in an earlier interview. The building was placed at its present location in March.

Cars line up around 7-Brew's new Siloam Springs location on Friday morning. The coffee shop opened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday at 2500 U.S. Hwy. 412 E. The Siloam Springs location had been in the works for about a year, President Ron Crume said in an earlier interview. The building was placed at its present location in March.

Cars line up around 7-Brew's new Siloam Springs location on Friday morning. The coffee shop opened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday at 2500 U.S. Hwy. 412 E. The Siloam Springs location had been in the works for about a year, President Ron Crume said in an earlier interview. The building was placed at its present location in March.

