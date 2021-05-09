Arrests and citations

April 26

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with reckless driving; disregard traffic control device x6; center left-turn lane; failure to maintain control; when lighted lamps required; driver left of center; no driver license.

• Yulissa Martinez,, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Galen Claude Roberts Jr, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Devin Jerel Noland, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

April 27

• Garry Gene Palone, 61, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; possession of a controlled substance.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with domestic battering third degree.

• Yuda Jackson Harvey, 24, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with domestic battering third degree.

April 28

• Madisen Jade Ellen Mouse, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Amanda Joan Burgess, 41, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Steven Christopher Burgess, 44, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Andres Gallardo Martinez, 35, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Laureen Nicole Jordan, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Lamar Ashley Henson, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Landon Dean Ward, 18, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Walter Ray Myers, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 29

• Shayne Allen Ranaldi, 29, cited in connection with hit and run accident.

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with communicating a false alarm.

• April Dawn Altes, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Daniel Theodore Goodman Jr, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 30

• Ashleah Rachel McKee, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Justin David Cody, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 35, arrested in connection with violation of a no contact order.

• Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 25, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

May 1

• Joseph Christopher Williamson, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Phillip Ray Vanvoast, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.