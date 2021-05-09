Arrests and citations

April 26
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with reckless driving; disregard traffic control device x6; center left-turn lane; failure to maintain control; when lighted lamps required; driver left of center; no driver license.
• Yulissa Martinez,, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Galen Claude Roberts Jr, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Devin Jerel Noland, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
April 27
• Garry Gene Palone, 61, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; possession of a controlled substance.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with domestic battering third degree.
• Yuda Jackson Harvey, 24, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with domestic battering third degree.
April 28
• Madisen Jade Ellen Mouse, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Amanda Joan Burgess, 41, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
• Steven Christopher Burgess, 44, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Andres Gallardo Martinez, 35, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Laureen Nicole Jordan, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Lamar Ashley Henson, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Landon Dean Ward, 18, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.
• Walter Ray Myers, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
April 29
• Shayne Allen Ranaldi, 29, cited in connection with hit and run accident.
• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with communicating a false alarm.
• April Dawn Altes, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Daniel Theodore Goodman Jr, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
April 30
• Ashleah Rachel McKee, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Justin David Cody, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 35, arrested in connection with violation of a no contact order.
• Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 25, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
May 1
• Joseph Christopher Williamson, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Phillip Ray Vanvoast, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.