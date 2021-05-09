Girls game canceled, Lady Panthers disappointed

The 5A-West Conference girls soccer match between Van Buren and Siloam Springs was canceled on Friday because of inclement weather.

The two teams were warming up in pregame when a thunderstorm rolled through the area that produced lightning and hail.

Both teams returned to the field around 5:20 to warm up again when another round of lightning forced both teams to retreat to the locker room.

The match was delayed nearly an hour and a decision was agreed on by both schools to cancel the girls game, which would have not outcome on the 5A-West Conference seedings, according to Siloam Springs athletics director Ken Harriman.

At the time of the decision, there was also a concern about getting the boys game in, which had to be played because of conference seedings, he said.

The weather also postponed the scheduled senior night ceremonies for both the boys and girls teams, and those will take place some time this week, Harriman said.

The cancellation of the girls game was a disappointment for the Lady Panthers, who finish the regular season with a record of 13-3-1 overall and 11-1-1 in conference play.

"Not getting to play was disappointing, but our seniors losing their moment was more of a loss," said head coach Abby Ray. "They've sacrificed a lot over the last year. It was heartbreaking seeing their devastation as one more experience was robbed of them. This group of seniors is special. It will be sad to see them leave. (Friday) night it was a reminder to enjoy every moment we get together. We plan to honor seniors next week as we prepare for the state tournament."

Siloam Springs will be the No. 2 seed out of the 5A-West and is scheduled to play Thursday at 10 a.m. in the opening round of the state tournament in Siloam Springs. Complete state tournament brackets were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs 6, Vilonia 0

Six different Lady Panthers scored goals on Tuesday in a mercy rule win against Vilonia.

Bri Anderson, Madi Race, Karen Flores, Jordan Rush, Jaleigh Harp and Kim Garcia all scored goals.

Jordan Christopher, Race, Flores, Ellen Slater and Shelby Smith each had assists.