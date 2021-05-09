Kindergarten round-up this week

Northside Elementary School is hosting kindergarten round-up for all children entering kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year.

The event will take place on May 10, May 11 and May 13, with different time slots based on the first letter of children's last name.

During the round-up, adults will get more information about the upcoming school year, and have a chance to register their children for school and turn in required documents, such as birth certificates, social security cards, proof of residence, immunization records and a physical. Children will get to have recess on the big playground and story time.

Parents and guardians are asked to do their best to attend the session assigned to their students last name, but can attend any session needed. Each child is limited to two visitors and masks are strongly encouraged.

Time slots include:

• 4 to 5 p.m. Monday for students with last names starting with A through F.

• 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for any student.

• 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday for any students with last names starting with G through L.

• 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for any students with last names starting with M through R.

• 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday for any students with names starting with S through Z.

For more information, visit northside.siloamschoools.com.