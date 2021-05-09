May 9 Obituaries

Jeffery John Caulkins

Jeffery John Caulkins, 52, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born Aug. 8, 1968, in West Covina, Calif., to Ralph Caulkins and Mary Ann Pecora-Caulkins. He enjoyed watching motorsports, helping people in his community, and making his family laugh with his good sarcasm.

He is survived by his two brothers, Chris Caulkins and wife Kim of Siloam Springs, and Jason Caulkins of Gentry, Ark.; two nephews; four nieces and one great-niece.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Drannon Ellis Wilson

Drannon Ellis Wilson, 21, of Kansas, Okla., died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Cox Health Center in Springfield, Mo.

He was born Oct. 8, 1999, in Grove, Okla., to Tricia Mallow and Kenneth Wilson. He attended and graduated from Kansas (Okla.) High School. He enjoyed going for drives, playing basketball, floating the river, camping, swimming, making people laugh, roller-skating, ice skating, and had a love for animals; but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenn Wilson.

He is survived by his mother, Tricia Mallow of Kansas, Okla.; his significant other, Asia Tehee of the home; brother, Chance Wilson of Kansas, Okla.,; paternal grandparents, Alan Wilson and Loretta of Kansas, Okla.; maternal grandparents, Ronnie Hanes of Twin Oaks, Okla., and Mona Beaty of Rockyford, Okla.; and paternal great-grandmother, Joyce Wilson.

Funeral services were May 8, 2021, at the Kansas High School Dome in Kansas, Okla., with Pastor Bryson Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla.

