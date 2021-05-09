Sign in
Reading in the park

by Janelle Jessen | May 9, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Mary Grayson, children's librarian for the Siloam Springs Public Library, reads to a group of kindergarten students from Sager Classical Academy in Bob Henry Park on Wednesday. Students from the private school also toured local businesses and visited the fire station.

