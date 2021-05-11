Bilby, Haak place in Congressional Art Competition

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Sarah Bilby, a senior at Siloam Springs High School, was chosen as winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for the 3rd District.

Senior Abigail Haak was the winner People's Choice Award. The awards were presented April 28 at a reception in Springdale.

Bilby's oil painting, titled "No Longer Mundane," will be sent to Washington and displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, according to a release from 3rd District Rep. Steve Womack's office. The painting depicts Bilby's mom cooking, a task she loves but is now difficult due to her recent diagnosis with Parkinson's disease.

"Sarah used her artistic eye and skill to tell a deeply personal story, and I congratulate her on winning the 2021 Congressional Art Competition," Womack said. "Her painting will soon flank the halls of America's Capitol to be seen by members and visitors alike. I'm proud of all our participants and the immense creativity and talent showcased by their submissions."

"No Longer Mundane," is Bilby's first oil painting. She said her whole portfolio is about her mom's disease and she hopes her painting raises awareness about Parkinson's and inspires people to be more sensitive.

"Cooking is a big part of our family and it's something that doesn't come as easy as it used to," she said. "I wanted to create a piece that shows (my mom) is still trying to be strong at doing it, but it's not as easy as it used to be, no longer mundane."

Her mom saw the painting for the first time at the awards ceremony, which was an emotional moment, Bilby said.

After high school, Bilby plans to major in education and minor in Spanish at John Brown University.

"I think art will always be a part of me and something I will do," she said.

Haak won the People's Choice Award for her oil painting "Controlled." The award was decided by the public via online vote, according to the release. The piece expresses Haak's struggle with gastrointestinal disease, which seizes control of her body, the release states.

"Controlled" was also Haak's first oil panting. She was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at age 13, and she hopes the painting will bring awareness about the disease. In her artwork, she wanted to show her vulnerability to the controlling and unpredictable disease.

"It's still considered an invisible illness, so when looking at me, you can't tell that I'm sick," she said. "People don't know what I go through, people don't know I depend on a biologic drug I take every two weeks in order to keep the inflammation down. I can't eat certain things. I have skin issues because of the medication. It's a lot."

After high school, Haak plans to major in human family resources and minor in Spanish or art at JBU.

Over the past 15 to 18 years, 12 Siloam Springs High School students have won first place in the 3rd District Congressional Art Competition, according to teacher Angie Howie.

Nine of those awards were won by students of retiring art teacher Ken Francis, she said. Francis has been very instrumental in the competition and has worked with Womack's office over the years, she said.

"We are just trying to continue the tradition," Howie said.

Other winners of the competition were:

• Second place: Elizabeth Miller, Tyson School of Innovation, "COVID Time Dilation"

• Third place: Ellie Benson, Har-Ber High School, "Raspberry Lemonade"

• Fourth place: Celeste Arellano, Har-Ber High School, "Current Events"

• Fifth place: Dakota Regan Reed, Prairie Grove High School, "10 of Swords"

• Patriot Award: Devin Meunch, Haas Hall Academy, "Friends Over Politics."