Community Digest

Fall sports registration

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is now taking registrations for all fall sports. Early registration will last through the entire month of May and go through the summer. Parents can register their child online or find more information at www.bgcwbc.org. Registration cost is $60 per child.

Sports offered include cheerleading for kindergaten through seventh Grade, girls volleyball for third through sixth grade, flag football for kindergarten through sixth Grade, and tackle football for second through sixth grade. The Boys & Girls Club will also be offering free Under Armour Cleats to all registered tackle football players from 9 a.m. to noon on May 22 at the club, located at 655 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs. Players must be registered on or before May 22, limited supply on color and sizes available.

Fairmount Cemetery Association

The Fairmount Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30.

For health safety reasons, the program will be held outdoors, no traditional meal will be served, social distancing and/or masks are encouraged. Please bring your own lawn chairs.

The music portion of the program will be hosted by the Butler Creek Boys. They encourage other groups to come and enjoy participating in the program.

Special guest will be Teresa Alcorn, who will speak on the history of Fairmount community. The business meeting will follow.

The Fairmount Cemetery is taken care of solely by donations. Envelopes are available at the mailbox in the cemetery and/or the members of the board will be present to receive them. For further questions please call 479-238-5389 or 479-736-8125.

Senior Center reopening

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity & Wellness Center re-opened on May 3. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required, even for those who are vaccinated, and social distancing of six feet will be enforced. Upon entering the building, temperatures will be taken and hand sanitation will be required. Dining in the building will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required due to limited seating. Call 479-524-5735 by 10 a.m. The center will continue to offer curbside meals for pickup but the new time frame is from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please visit the center's Facebook page complete reopening guidelines.

Meals on Wheels volunteer needed

Siloam Springs Senior Activity Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver a local route the second Monday of each month. The route takes a little more than an hour. Please call 479-524-5735 for details.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Assembly, 2909 Cheri Whitlock Dr. Celebrate Recovery is a program for people in all kinds of habits and hangups. Anyone wanting more information may contact Rhonda Gentry at 479-215-6311.

Master Naturalists accepting applications

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned. For more information, visit nwamn.org.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

Memorial Day Program

The Siloam Springs Killed in Action Memorial Committee will host a special program at 11 a.m. Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at the KIA Memorial located in Siloam Springs Memorial Park. The event will be a commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the completion of the memorial. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the keynote speaker and special recognition will be given to the names of the military personnel listed on the memorial walls. All veterans and the general public are invited to attend.