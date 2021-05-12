No headline

THEME: EUROPEAN CAPITALS

ACROSS

1. RPM gauge

5. Have a bawl

8. *"Neutral" capital

12. Paella pot

13. Mend, healthwise

14. Deadly snake of southeastern Asia

15. Multicolored horse

16. Estimator's phrase (2 words)

17. "The Addams Family" manservant

18. *Northernmost European capital

20. One of British Isles

21. EUR, pl.

22. Ensign, for short

23. Pieces of glass, e.g.

26. Vacuum cleaner alternative

30. "____ the land of the free..."

31. Oxygenate, as in lawn

34. Insane, in Spain

35. Just harvested, e.g.

37. A in IPA

38. Church song

39. Tiny amount

40. Military marksman

42. Fake tooth

43. Devoid of liquid

45. Jet setters' vessels

47. Address abbreviation

48. Sports stadium

50. Japan's highest mountain

52. *Capital that hosts Nobel Prizes

56. Sophia ____, Italian actress

57. Genesis twin

58. Curved molding

59. Tequila source

60. Non-permanent office worker

61. Like dental surgery

62. *Capital on a fjord

63. Possesses

64. Big top

DOWN

1. Unit of pressure named after Torricelli

2. Post sun-bathing relief

3. Wallace & Gromit modeling material

4. Desire

5. Aussie gas station

6. Desert wanderer's hope

7. Alexander Alexandrovich ____, Russian poet

8. *Also the capital of European Union

9. James ____ Jones

10. Paddy grain

11. To the ____ degree

13. Like voice after a pep rally

14. "A Fish Called Wanda" actor Kevin

19. Judea, alt. sp.

22. Mama sheep

23. *Bulgarian capital and actress Vergara's given name

24. Long-necked bird

25. Rocky ridge

26. Pas

27. Hunt illegally

28. Audienceís approval

29. Frolics

32. "Atlas Shrugged" author Ayn

33. Cassius Clay

36. *Balkan capital and 1984 Olympics location

38. Practical joke

40. Canine command

41. Eyeball washing vessel

44. Offer two cents

46. Collusion

48. Away from harbor (2 words)

49. Drifts

50. *London was famous for these pea soup particulars

51. Russian mountain chain

52. Comedian Rogan

53. Shrek, e.g.

54. Not fatty

55. Patty ____

56. ____ Tzu