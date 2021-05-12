No headline

THEME: EUROPEAN CAPITALS
ACROSS
1. RPM gauge
5. Have a bawl
8. *"Neutral" capital
12. Paella pot
13. Mend, healthwise
14. Deadly snake of southeastern Asia
15. Multicolored horse
16. Estimator's phrase (2 words)
17. "The Addams Family" manservant
18. *Northernmost European capital
20. One of British Isles
21. EUR, pl.
22. Ensign, for short
23. Pieces of glass, e.g.
26. Vacuum cleaner alternative
30. "____ the land of the free..."
31. Oxygenate, as in lawn
34. Insane, in Spain
35. Just harvested, e.g.
37. A in IPA
38. Church song
39. Tiny amount
40. Military marksman
42. Fake tooth
43. Devoid of liquid
45. Jet setters' vessels
47. Address abbreviation
48. Sports stadium
50. Japan's highest mountain
52. *Capital that hosts Nobel Prizes
56. Sophia ____, Italian actress
57. Genesis twin
58. Curved molding
59. Tequila source
60. Non-permanent office worker
61. Like dental surgery
62. *Capital on a fjord
63. Possesses
64. Big top
DOWN
1. Unit of pressure named after Torricelli
2. Post sun-bathing relief
3. Wallace & Gromit modeling material
4. Desire
5. Aussie gas station
6. Desert wanderer's hope
7. Alexander Alexandrovich ____, Russian poet
8. *Also the capital of European Union
9. James ____ Jones
10. Paddy grain
11. To the ____ degree
13. Like voice after a pep rally
14. "A Fish Called Wanda" actor Kevin
19. Judea, alt. sp.
22. Mama sheep
23. *Bulgarian capital and actress Vergara's given name
24. Long-necked bird
25. Rocky ridge
26. Pas
27. Hunt illegally
28. Audienceís approval
29. Frolics
32. "Atlas Shrugged" author Ayn
33. Cassius Clay
36. *Balkan capital and 1984 Olympics location
38. Practical joke
40. Canine command
41. Eyeball washing vessel
44. Offer two cents
46. Collusion
48. Away from harbor (2 words)
49. Drifts
50. *London was famous for these pea soup particulars
51. Russian mountain chain
52. Comedian Rogan
53. Shrek, e.g.
54. Not fatty
55. Patty ____
56. ____ Tzu