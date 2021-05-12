Five SSHS students selected for governor's exhibit

Five Siloam Springs High School students were chosen to be a part of the 2021 Governor's Young Artist exhibit.

In addition to be selected for the juried exhibition, senior Ben Humphries was presented with the Association Award for his watercolor titled,"The Freedom of Nature." Other local high school students selected for the exhibit were Clara Butler, for her sculpture, "Blooming Veins Vase;" Frankie Fullterton for his sculpture, "Liberty;" Kayla Mote for her sculpture, "What Makes Me Me;" and Kendra Reimer, for her sculpture, "Flourishing."

Their artwork was displayed in the governor's mansion during the month of April and they were honored by Gov. Asa Hutchison and First Lady Susan Hutchinson at a reception on April 24.

The 2021 Governor's Young Artist Competition received more than 250 submissions from high school students across the state and around 60 were chosen to be included in the exhibit, according to Sharon Morris, governor's mansion liaison. Eight awards, including the Association Award, were given to students selected for the show, she said.

The goal of the competition is to inspire Arkansas' young artists by providing them with a platform to display their work, according to the Friends of The Governor's Mansion website, friendsofthemansion.org. The theme of the 2021 competition was "Dear America... Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness," the site states.

Humphries watercolor depicts a creek near Petit Jean State Park. He was inspired to paint the landscape highlighting the beauty of America's nature while camping nearby, he said.

Art teachers Andria Zimmerman and Angie Howie said they were excited to see their students recognized.

"We are just very proud of the students," Morris of all the entries. "Its amazing the talent in the high schools of Arkansas and every year they don't disappoint. We have some wonderful art instructors in Arkansas and we really appreciate them entering their students."

Photo submitted The Freedom of Nature, a watercolor by Siloam Springs High School senior Ben Humpries, was awarded an association award from the 2021 Governor's Young Artist competition.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs High School senior Clara Butler's sculpture, "Blooming Veins Vase," was chosen to be a part of the 2021 Governor's Young Artists exhibit.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs High School student Frankie Fullerton's sculpture, "Liberty," was chosen to be a part of the 2021 Governor's Young Artist exhibit.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs High School student Kayla Mote's sculpture, "What Makes Me Me," was chosen to be a part of the 2021 Governor's Young Artist exhibit.