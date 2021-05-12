May 12 Obituaries

Ronald Gene Harrison

Ronald Gene Harrison, 78, died March 30, 2021, at the Quail Ridge Nursing Home in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

He was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Roff, Okla. He graduated from Roff High School and then from the University of Oklahoma. He later joined the U.S. Air Force and was given an honorable discharge. He attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., and graduated with a degree in Journalism. He returned to NSU to earn an elementary certification and taught for 27 years.

He was a teacher, writer, author and photographer. He won numerous awards for his photography and was featured in several magazines. He taught many students in his years of teaching.

He was of the Southern Baptist belief and was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Colcord, Okla.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cheri McKelvey; three sisters, Shirley, Janette and Janet; and three brothers Larry, Steve and John Lloyd.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Westside Baptist Church in Colcord. Burial of ashes will be at Flat Rock Cemetery in Mazie, Okla.

Catherine "Lorraine" Nash

Catherine "Lorraine" Nash, 95, formerly of Gentry, Ark., died May 10, 2021, at Van Buren Health and Rehab in Van Buren, Ark.

She was born May 16, 1925, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Ira Martin Vaughn and Ora E. (Price) Vaughn. She married Frank Nash on July 17, 1943. She loved to quilt, crochet, garden and can.

She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Jay Stephenson; two granddaughters, Michelle Bromley and Shannon Cox; one great-grandson, Gunner Bromley; and siblings Helen, Charles, Harold, Evelyn, Geneva and Leroy.

Survivors include her daughters Frances Stephenson of Mountainburg, Ark., Phillis Pace of Rudy, Ark., and Lori Smith and husband Kirk of Siloam Springs, Ark.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and sister Anna Inez Janes of Watts, Okla.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Weddington Cemetery in Weddington, Ark.

Wanda Mae Rosa

Wanda Mae Rosa, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 9, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Wagoner, Okla., on June 4, 1936, to Pearl Eaton and Stella Mae Nichols Eaton. She married Norman Rosa. She worked as a truck driver and for Simmons Foods before her retirement. She had attended Grace Bible Church and loved reading and studying her Bible. She was a great cook, always cooking and doing for others, loved animals, gardening, watching "Alaskan Bush People" on TV and she especially loved her children.

She is preceded in death by her husband; one son, Terry Peebles; two daughters, Linda Reynolds and Paula Peebles; and one sister, Virginia Craig.

She is survived by two sons, Bobby Rosa and Tony Peebles of Siloam Springs; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. May 13, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

