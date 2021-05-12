SSFD vaccine clinic next week

Siloam Springs Fire Department is hosting a series of covid-19 vaccine clinics next week.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided by appointment at no cost and all participants will need to bring is a photo ID.

The clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday through Thursday at Fire Station No. 1, located at 1450 Cheri Whitlock Drive. On Friday, the fire department will be conducting in-home vaccinations for Siloam Springs residents who are home bound.

For more information, call 479-524-3103 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. To make an appointment, visit signupgenius.com/go/508054cafa623a4f58-siloam.