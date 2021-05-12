SSPD to launch motorcycle unit

Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD) plans to start a motorcycle unit around the middle of May, according to Police Chief Allan Gilbert.

Responsibilities for the motorcycle unit will include traffic duty, working accidents, funeral processions and parades, Gilbert said. The unit will be manned by two officers, James Bond and Nathaniel Vanpaepeghem, Gilbert said.

The unit was a part of the 2021 police budget which was approved by the city board in December. The motorcycles cost $24,000 apiece. This includes the lights and sirens but not the decals.

Starting the unit was something Gilbert wanted to do since he started because he had success with a motorcycle unit under his previous command in Tuepelo, Mississippi, as well as numerous complaints he received when he first started as Siloam Springs' police chief of people running red lights, stop signs and other speeding issues.

"When I got here I said a motor unit would really help just because patrol cannot focus for long periods of time on certain areas just because of the volume of calls," Gilbert said.

For example, patrol officers would be working a traffic incident or accident, but then get called away to something else, he said. The motorcycle unit would solely handle traffic and accidents, Gilbert said.

Responses from officers and the community have been positive so far, Gilbert said. Bond, who will head the unit, has been a motorcycle officer for seven years and has the experience and knowledge of how to run the unit, Gilbert said. Vanpaepeghem has also been working hard, he said.

"The people that I've talked to in the community are very open to it," Gilbert said. "I think they're excited about it. I think it'll be great for the kids."

Gilbert said kids always got excited when they saw the Harleys come through town and he believes it will really help the police department and community-oriented policing.

Radar will be installed on the motorcycles to monitor traffic speeds and they will be able to get into places cars can't, especially where the median is along U.S. Highway 412, Gilbert said.

Motorcycles are currently being outfitted with police lights and sirens as well as decals, the chief said. The police department was supposed to receive the bikes at the beginning of the year to be sent to be outfitted, but they were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gilbert said.

Along with getting motorcycles ready, Bond and Vanpaepeghem will have to go through training, Gilbert said. Bond will need to be recertified and Vanpaepeghem will have to be certified before going out on patrol, Gilbert said.

Depending on these factors Gilbert's goal is to have the motorcycle unit ready in mid-May for Operation Safe Summer which begins when school lets out, Gilbert said.

Hours will be during days because of visibility issues, Gilbert said.

"I have great expectations for this unit," Gilbert said. "I think the community is really going to like it."