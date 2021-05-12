Vaccine clinic set for May 18

Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given by appointment only. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3tnxSbW today. Arkansans ages 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Once guests have registered for an appointment, a confirmation will be sent to the email address provided. Those receiving the vaccine should bring a legal form of identification, such as a driver's license, and their insurance card when they arrive for their shot.

The vaccine will be given inside the emergency department at 1255 S. Shiloh Drive in Fayetteville, the former location of the Clarion Hotel. After receiving the vaccine, guests will be asked to return to their vehicle where the Northwest Health team will monitor them for 15 minutes.

Guests do not need to make an appointment for their second dose of the vaccine. Simply return to Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville 21 days after the first dose was given during the same appointment time. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3tnxSbW.