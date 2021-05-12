Sign in
'World's most handsome horse' greets families

by Janelle Jessen | Today at 5:26 a.m.
Photo submitted Frederik the Great, a Friesian stallion from Siloam Springs, and his owner Stacy Nazario greet families from Christian Home Educators of Siloam Springs (CHESS) and Northwest Arkansas Christian Home Educators at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds on Friday morning. Frederik became an internet sensation after the British newspaper Daily Mail proclaimed him "the world's most handsome horse," in 2016. He has been featured by national and international media, appeared on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert," and performed at the Rolex Central Park Horse Show in New York. Nazario said a movie about Frederik, titled "Behind the Beauty," is in the works.

Frederik the Great, a purebred Friesian stallion from Siloam Springs, and his owner Stacy Nazario greeted families from Christian Home Educators of Siloam Springs (CHESS) and Northwest Arkansas Christian Home Educators at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds on Friday morning. Frederik became an internet sensation after the British newspaper Daily Mail proclaimed him "the world's most handsome horse," in 2016. He has been featured by national and international media, appeared on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert," and performed at the Rolex Central Park Horse Show in New York. Nazario said a movie about Frederik, titled "Behind the Beauty," is in the works.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Joel Pickett pets Frederik the Great, a purebred Friesian stallion from Siloam Springs, on Friday morning. Frederik and his owner Stacy Nazario greeted families from Christian Home Educators of Siloam Springs (CHESS) and Northwest Arkansas Christian Home Educators at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds. Frederik became an internet sensation after the British newspaper Daily Mail proclaimed him “the world’s most handsome horse,” in 2016. He has appeared on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, The New York Times, “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the “Late, Late Show with James Corden,” The Weather Channel and People Magazine, and performed at the Rolex Central Park Horse Show in New York. Nazario said a movie about Frederik, titled "Behind the Beauty," is in the works.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Joel Pickett pets Frederik the Great, a purebred Friesian stallion from Siloam Springs, on Friday morning. Frederik and his owner Stacy Nazario greeted families from Christian Home Educators of Siloam Springs (CHESS) and Northwest Arkansas Christian Home Educators at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds. Frederik became an internet sensation after the British newspaper Daily Mail proclaimed him “the world’s most handsome horse,” in 2016. He has appeared on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, The New York Times, “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the “Late, Late Show with James Corden,” The Weather Channel and People Magazine, and performed at the Rolex Central Park Horse Show in New York. Nazario said a movie about Frederik, titled "Behind the Beauty," is in the works.
