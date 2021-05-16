Chamber recognizes honor grads at luncheon

Siloam Springs' honor graduates were recognized at the 44th annual Chamber of Commerce Honor Graduate Luncheon on Thursday at First Baptist Church.

This class of 2021 had a record 46 honor and high honor graduates, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins. In previous years, the number averaged between 25 and 35 students, he said.

The event was similar to last year's honor graduate luncheon, where the honorees sat with their families instead of with their sponsors because of social distancing and health guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 46 students recognized during the program, there were 25 high honor graduates with a 3.90 GPA or above and 10 honors credits, and 21 honor graduates with a 3.65 GPA or above and 10 honors credits. A record total of 14 students tied for the number one ranking in the class, according to Amber Carter, scholarship director.

Special speakers this year included Joe and Larra Donaldson, the owners of Sam's Furniture, and presenting sponsor of this year's honor graduate luncheon; First Baptist Church's Lead Pastor Steve Abbott; Wiggins; and Siloam Springs High School Principal Rob Lindley.

"We have learned to be flexible and adaptable to ZOOM calls and e-learning," said Arthur Hulbert, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. "We have learned not to take things for granted like the ability to see someone's smiling face and it not be covered by a mask and the ability to get within six feet of someone. For those of us who have lost people we care about over the last year, we have learned or been reminded that life is like a vapor and not to take it or the people we care about for granted."

This year's honor graduates were:

• Sarah Bilby

• Maggie Bishop*

• Bailey Blanchard*

• Emma Bryant

• Maggie Buck-Mallow

• Clara Butler

• Samuel Butler

• Kylan Ceraulo

• Isaiah Cheng

• Jordan Christopher

• Rachel Cooley*

• Kambryn Duncan*

• Marlow Evans*

• Danielle Fernandez

• Luke Fields*

• Frankie Fullerton Jr.

• Hanna Fullerton*

• Nicholas Gray

• Kathryn Gryder

• Natalie Gumm*

• Abigail Haak*

• Sarah Hancock*

• Kyra Hansen*

• Faith Howie

• Benjamin Humphries*

• Julia Jackson

• Sam Jackson*

• Claudia Manning*

• Sydney Moorman*

• Hanna Morgan*

• Alyssa Muessemeyer*

• Isabelle Pennick*

• Danae Peters*

• Nicole Phan*

• Brenna Ramirez

• Kendra Reimer*

• Advelin Reyes

• Holland Scott*

• Eve Slater

• Katherine Stout*

• Christopher Svebek

• Makenna Thomas

• Abigail Thompson*

• Margarita Torres

• Lily Tugwell*

• Remington Wallace.*

* Denotes high honors.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Springs Brother Steve Abbott (left), the lead pastor for First Baptist Church spoke about Hanna Morgan and presented her with a plaque for her achievements as an honor graduate.