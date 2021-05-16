Counter attack sinks Lady Panthers

A potential scoring play for Siloam Springs quickly turned into the game-winner for Searcy on Friday morning in the Class 5A state girls soccer tournament.

Searcy junior Mary Daniel scored on a counter attack with 54.3 seconds left for the game's only goal as the Lady Lions knocked off the host Lady Panthers 1-0 at Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs had set up for a corner kick and brought in extra personnel as the clock ticked down to the final minute. There was a scrum in front of the Searcy goal and eventually junior Chandler Meadows played the ball ahead to Daniel.

Daniel got behind the Siloam Springs defense and beat keeper Regan Riley for the score.

"First one to make a mistake wins the game," said Searcy head coach Larry Stamps. "That's a great pass right there. I was looking here and all of the sudden (Meadows) threads the needle and I'm tickled to death."

Daniel gave credit to her teammate for the pass.

"I couldn't have done it without my girl Chandler here," she said.

Meadows said she knew time was running short and she needed to make a play.

"Mary had a great run so I passed it to the middle and maybe something will happen," Meadows said.

Searcy (14-0, East-1) advanced to Saturday's semifinals against defending 5A state champion Little Rock Christian (Central-1). Results were not available at presstime.

The West No. 2 seed Lady Panthers saw their season end with a record of 14-4-1.

"They're coached extremely well and they play so hard," said Stamps, whose Lady Lions also defeated the Lady Panthers 1-0 in the 2019 quarterfinals to end Siloam Springs' run of five straight state titles. "They come at you all the time."

After a first half that was mostly dominated by Searcy, the Lady Panthers came out and controlled the tempo in the second half.

"They made the adjustments at halftime and I thought we came out very strong in the second half," said Siloam Springs coach Abby Ray.

That led to the Lady Panthers wanting to be aggressive on the final cornerkick, Ray said.

"We had won the second half, were dominating the second half, so there's no way we were going to sit back and hope for the draw," Ray said. "We sent them up for the corner and something we've talked about a lot this year is how deadly counter attacking with speed can be, and it happened against us. It's something we try to do ourselves. We had three girls back, I almost sent four, they had one girl high and we couldn't catch her."

It was a tough locker room after the game, Ray said.

"What we said to them was how proud of them we are," Ray said. "Everything we've asked of them this season they've given to us. Every time we ask them to give us more they give us more. I've never had to get on to them in a workout session or ask them to try harder."

Ray said the Lady Panthers see themselves as one big fmaily.

"We are bonded with this group, and that's what makes it so hard to lose," she said. "Yes it's hard to lose when you know you can be a state championship team. But what's harder is losing your family.

"This group of seniors will be a really hard group to lose. They were a part of that state championship team in 2018, so they're good caliber soccer players, but they're even better people. The team loves the seniors, so it will be a really hard group to lose."

Siloam Springs 6, Sheridan 0

The Lady Panthers scored four first-half goals and rolled to the opening-round victory over the Lady Yellowjackets

Bri Anderson scored two goals and had an assist, while Madi Race added a goal and an assist. Karen Flores, Bethany Markovich and Kimberly Garcia each added goals while Ellen Slater and Jordan Rush had assists for Siloam Springs.

Race got the scoring started the scoring off an Anderson assist in the 10th minute.

Anderson then scored two consecutive goals to go up 3-0. The first came in the 11th minute off a Slater assist. Anderson's second score was in the 20th minute on an assist from Race.

Flores scored from 25 yards out for a 4-0 lead.

Markovich scored on a penalty kick in the 76th minute, and Kimberly Garcia scored off a Rush assist to set the final score.

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Madi Race, left, scores past Sheridan's defense during Thursday's opening round of the Class 5A state soccer tournament.