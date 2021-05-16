Obituaries for May 16

Odell Bolin

Odell Bolin, 78, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born Jan. 31, 1943 in Watts, Okla., to Perry Bolin and Elizabeth Painter-Bolin. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and adventuring outdoors.

He is survived by two sisters, Lula Belle Birkes and husband Jesse, of Watts, and Linda Lou Ames of Watts; numerous friends; and many other loved ones.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Jake Ritter

Jake Ritter passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the age of 81.

Jake was born September 13, 1939 in Whitesboro, Oklahoma. Jake was introduced to the love of his life Sandie Amerson by Sandie's little brother Rickey Lee in 1979 and married her in 1980. Jake and Sandie were married for almost 41 years and together had 6 children that he loved with all his heart. After retiring from TID as an electrician, Jake continued to work for years restoring cars and building homes for his family. Nothing kept him down, not even his cancer treatments! Jake had his pilot license, scuba license, loved to fish, hunt, and loved his travels to Russia and Romania for missionary work. Most of all Jake was a Godly man. He loved his Lord, loved reading his Bible every morning with coffee, and had a heart for his pastors. Jake is predeceased by his parents Mabel Baughman-Ritter & Leo Ritter, his brothers James and Alan Ritter, and the beloved family dog, Max. Jake is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sandie; his children Jerry (Tina) Ritter, Stacy Ritter, Daron Ritter, Amy Acton, Lara (Jake) White, Nina (John) Bowman, and his heart daughter Jessica (Ryan) Rice; sisters Judith Isaeff and Geri (Cline) Glenn; brother-in- law Rickey Lee (Brenda) Amerson; sister-in-laws Darlene (Rocky) Bentley and Robyn Amerson-Petty; 22 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends as well as his church families from Victory Assembly Church, Harrison Faith Church, Capps Full Gospel, and Haven of Hope.

The funeral service for Jake will be held at 10:00am Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Victory Assembly Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Pastor Carl Clark and Pastor Ryan Rice will officiate the service with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Buddy Ray Shaffer

Buddy Ray Shaffer, 78, of Decatur, Ark., died on May 11, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center of Bentonville, Ark.

He was born on March 9, 1943, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Ray Shaffer and Dovie Faussett Shaffer.

He married Linda Etris on June 25, 1965, in Decatur. He worked many years as a truck driver, often going on long haul runs. Buddy then went to work as a police officer serving in Decatur and Gravette.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters: Pauline, Alline, Ruby, Carol, and Linda Kay; and granddaughter, Haley Shaffer.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Kerry Miller of Bella Vista, Ark., and Darla Robinson and husband David of Rogers, Ark.; two sons, Jerry Shaffer of Decatur, and Bradley Shaffer and wife Doris of Decatur; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and brother, Jerry L. Shaffer and wife Shirley of Siloam Springs.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Pastor Bill Anderson officiating. Burial will be private.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.