PC receives update on comprehensive plan

Planning commissioners received their monthly update on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan during their meeting May 11.

The monthly update is part of the agreement between the city and Freese and Nichols. This month's report covers the time period of April 1-30, according to the report furnished by Project Manager Dawn Warrick. It focused on public involvement as well as vision guiding principles and goals, the report states.

During the month of April, Freese and Nichols reached 2,600 people with an engagement of around 125, which included link clicks and shares, the report states.

Tasks the report focused on were the completion of a public involvement plan as well as the closing of the MetroQuest Survey, which ended on April 30. There were 699 survey responses through April 30, the report states. The survey was extended from April 12-April 30 and 109 surveys were submitted during the extension, the report states.

Completed meeting kits and paper surveys were still being counted along with sign ups for the comprehensive plan website siloamsprings2040.com

Upcoming events for the comprehensive plan include a second public input meeting, which will be held on June 17, according to an email received by Don Clark on Wednesday.

At presstime, Clark did not say where the meeting will be held and the website advises people to check back later. A board/planning commission workshop will be scheduled for Aug. 17 to hear further updates on the comprehensive plan.

The planning commission took the following actions:

• Approved a significant development permit for the 22100 Block of Arkansas Highway 16. This item will go before the city board on June 1.

• Tabled a preliminary plat development permit for 816 Ark. Hwy. 16. This item will be brought back before the planning commission on June 8.

• Approved a final plat development permit for the 2900 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive. This item will go before the city board on June 1.

• Approved a rezoning development permit to rezone the 2900 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) and G-I (General-Institutional). This item will go before the city board on June 1.

• Approved a rezoning development permit to rezone 1803 Dawn Hill Road from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-2 (Roadway Commercial). This item will go before the city board on June 1.

• Approved a rezoning development permit to rezone 3550 U.S. Hwy. 412 E. from I-2 (Light Industrial) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial). This item will go before the city board on June 1.

• Approved a special use development permit for 305 S. Mt. Olive St. This item will go before the city board on June 1.

Board approved permit

• Heard a report on a final plat development permit for the 2300 block of North Mount Olive Street. This item will go before the city board on June 1.

Staff approved permit

• Heard a report on a lot line adjustment development permit for 3550 Hwy 412 E. This item went before the city board for easements on May 4.

• Heard a report on lot line adjustment development permit for 606 and 612 N. Madison St. This item will go before the city board on May 18.