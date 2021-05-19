No headline

THEME: SCREEN-FREE PLAYTIME

ACROSS

1. Ivory, in the bathroom

5. Letter of the ____

8. Kiln for drying hops

12. Marine eagle

13. Muffin Man's Drury

14. Zest

15. Landlord's collection

16. Chieftain in Arabia

17. Frequently precedes "nonsense"

18. *Tabletop fun (2 words)

20. Passage in a coal mine

21. Clear the whiteboard

22. Sean's mom Yoko

23. Alpine structure

26. Slabbered

30. Clothing border

31. Incense burning container

34. Gauche or Droite, in Paris

35. In a frenzy

37. Unagi

38. Fancy necktie

39. Eye protection, sing.

40. Not dangerous to health

42. Dwight the President

43. Worked the dough

45. *Screen-free message

47. Hairpiece, slangily

48. Libra symbol

50. Buenos ____

52. *Dirty hobby?

56. African prairie

57. Like family lore

58. Don't let it hit you on your way out

59. *Ten-pin establishment

60. Challenge

61. Purse to match a gown

62. Lake of Scottish lore

63. *Between 'game' and 'match'

64. Deliver a tirade

DOWN

1. Belgrade native

2. Dessert sandwich

3. Pavlova, e.g.

4. Tube-nosed seabird

5. Tibetan priests

6. Japanese cartoon

7. Used to be

8. *Explore the great ____

9. ____ spumante

10. Editor's mark

11. Craggy peak

13. Official emissary

14. Bird-deposited fertilizer

19. Same as schlock

22. Famous Bobby, on ice

23. *Sidewalk art medium

24. Macho man

25. *Tell jokes, e.g.

26. Sub station

27. Permissible

28. Extract a memory, e.g.

29. Try to prevent

32. It's not a want

33. ____ Bernie Sanders, abbr.

36. *Guessing game

38. Administer an oil

40. "Don't make me ___!"

41. With pleasure

44. Full of bunnies?

46. Full of gentleness

48. Ranee's wrap

49. *Macrame or wood carving, e.g.

50. Expunge

51. Bodily disorders

52. Hermes and Apollo

53. 'I' in Greek alphabet

54. Person, place or thing

55. John Wayne's "True ____"

56. Delivery vehicle