No headline

THEME: SCREEN-FREE PLAYTIME
ACROSS
1. Ivory, in the bathroom
5. Letter of the ____
8. Kiln for drying hops
12. Marine eagle
13. Muffin Man's Drury
14. Zest
15. Landlord's collection
16. Chieftain in Arabia
17. Frequently precedes "nonsense"
18. *Tabletop fun (2 words)
20. Passage in a coal mine
21. Clear the whiteboard
22. Sean's mom Yoko
23. Alpine structure
26. Slabbered
30. Clothing border
31. Incense burning container
34. Gauche or Droite, in Paris
35. In a frenzy
37. Unagi
38. Fancy necktie
39. Eye protection, sing.
40. Not dangerous to health
42. Dwight the President
43. Worked the dough
45. *Screen-free message
47. Hairpiece, slangily
48. Libra symbol
50. Buenos ____
52. *Dirty hobby?
56. African prairie
57. Like family lore
58. Don't let it hit you on your way out
59. *Ten-pin establishment
60. Challenge
61. Purse to match a gown
62. Lake of Scottish lore
63. *Between 'game' and 'match'
64. Deliver a tirade
DOWN
1. Belgrade native
2. Dessert sandwich
3. Pavlova, e.g.
4. Tube-nosed seabird
5. Tibetan priests
6. Japanese cartoon
7. Used to be
8. *Explore the great ____
9. ____ spumante
10. Editor's mark
11. Craggy peak
13. Official emissary
14. Bird-deposited fertilizer
19. Same as schlock
22. Famous Bobby, on ice
23. *Sidewalk art medium
24. Macho man
25. *Tell jokes, e.g.
26. Sub station
27. Permissible
28. Extract a memory, e.g.
29. Try to prevent
32. It's not a want
33. ____ Bernie Sanders, abbr.
36. *Guessing game
38. Administer an oil
40. "Don't make me ___!"
41. With pleasure
44. Full of bunnies?
46. Full of gentleness
48. Ranee's wrap
49. *Macrame or wood carving, e.g.
50. Expunge
51. Bodily disorders
52. Hermes and Apollo
53. 'I' in Greek alphabet
54. Person, place or thing
55. John Wayne's "True ____"
56. Delivery vehicle