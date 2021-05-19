PHOTOS: Bark in the Park

By Marc Hayot

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jessica Ray (left), and Dr. Kate Spiller of All Creatures Veterinary Clinic pose at their tent during Bark in the Park. All Creatures was one of the vendors at Bark in the Park and offered a discount on Rabies vaccine or microchipping to attendees.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Roxie, an eight-month old English Bulldog watches as new dogs enter the section of the dog park reserved for larger dogs during Bark in the Park on Saturday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Several dogs come to greet Mars (center), a five-year-old English Bulldog who joined the other dogs in the large dog portion of the dog park during Bark in the Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mars, a five-year-old English Bulldog walks towards the water fountain to get a drink at Bark in the Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Joint Forces K-9 Group wait for Bark in the Park attendees to stop by their booth. Joint Forces offers dog training and boarding.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ebony, a three-month old from the Gentry Animal Shelter came to Bark in the Park in order to attract an owner. Ebony will be ready for adoption in a week, according to Marsha Wallace one of the sponsors of Bark in the Park. For more information on how to adopt Ebony, please call Mark Smithson at 479-212-0632.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ebony (right) a three-month old Lab Mix greets Polley an eight-month-old Beagle as she arrived at Bark in the Park.