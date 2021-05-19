Van Buren's boys are headed back to the state soccer finals for the first time in 15 years.

The Pointers continued their scoring assault with a 4-0 win over Benton on Saturday in the Class 5A state semifinals at Panther Stadium.

It's Van Buren's first trip to the state finals since 2006, when the Pointers beat Little Rock Central 1-0 for the AAAAA state title and finished the season with a 20-0-3 record. The Pointers had not advanced past the quarterfinals since then going into this year.

"It's been a really long time for us, and we're really excited about it," said Van Buren coach Nathan Almond. "We've had some good teams, and of course we've played in some tough conferences. We've always battled. This group of boys, I thought last year was going to be a good year for us and covid cut us short. Boy they came back ready to go, and there's a lot of juniors."

One of those juniors, Pedro Rodriguez, scored another goal Saturday to give the Pointers (20-2-1) a 1-0 in the 22nd minute. It was Rodriguez' 28th of the season and fifth tally in three games.

Junior Fernando Romero scored in the 27th minute and he assisted to senior Jose Zarate on a goal with 6 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first half for a 3-0 lead.

Almond's son, junior Kylan Almond, added another score in the second half. Van Buren scored 15 goals in three games, the most of any boys team in the tournament. Van Buren also did not give up a goal.

"I thought we possessed the middle of the field, and that made it very difficult for Benton in creating scoring opportunities," Nathan Almond said. "We had that middle third and put a lot of pressure on them all night."

Van Buren, the 5A-West Conference champion, will play conference rival Russellville (16-5-2) in the state title game at noon Saturday in Benton. The Cyclones beat Little Rock Christian 3-2 in double overtime earlier on Saturday. Russellville defeated Van Buren twice in the regular season, losing 1-0 and 3-1, but the Pointers still had the edge on points to win the conference title.

"It ought to be a real good game," Nathan Almond said. "These boys told me before (the tournament started), they wanted Russellville again. It worked out that we're going to get them again, so we'll see. Sometimes you've got to be careful what you wish for, but we'll go down there and try to play them."

Russellville 3, LR Christian 2 (2OT)

The Cyclones scored the game-winning goal with 6:32 remaining in the second extra time period to earn its ninth trip to the state finals under Jared Fuller.

But it wasn't clear immediately who scored the goal. Daniel Amaya got the final touch on the score, which came off a cornerkick from Nestor Crisostomo.

Russellville coach Jared Fuller said Ayden Putnam initially got the ball across the line before Little Rock Christian pulled it back.

The Warriors led 1-0 after a Wyatt Thomas goal in the first half. Russellville scored two goals in the second half, the first by Caleb Gray and the second by Crisostomo on a penalty kick.

Little Rock Christian tied the match 2-2 with a free kick from Isaiah Hankins with 11.3 seconds left.

Girls

Hot Springs Lakeside 1, Greenbrier 1 (4-3 kicks)

One hundred minutes of soccer wasn't enough to decide Saturday's 5A girls semifinal between Hot Springs Lakeside and Greenbrier.

Lakeside outshot Greenbrier 4-3 in kicks from the mark to punch its ticket to the 5A state title game this week.

"This group of girls just fought and fought," said Lakeside coach Craig Moses. "It was probably the best game they played all year. We have a lot of seniors and they bought in, and I'm just so proud of this group of girls. There's no words that can express how proud I am of this group of girls."

Senior Ashley Gayle's goal in kicks from the mark proved to be the game-winner for the Lady Rams (18-2-1), who will play Searcy in the championship match at noon Friday in Benton.

McKenna Wright, Taylor Ramirez and Emiliyana Kejser also converted their shots for Lakeside.

Goalkeeper Taylor Bledsoe made one save in the period.

Ramirez scored Lakeside's goal in regulation in the 20th minute. Greenbrier (16-2-1) tied the match up with a goal from Melissa Rios in the 62nd minute.

Maddie Wilbanks, Rios and Kelsey Demers converted their kicks for the Lady Panthers during the shootout.

Searcy 2, LR Christian 0

Searcy advanced to the state finals for the first time since 2015 with a shutout victory over Little Rock Christian.

The Lady Lions (15-0) took a 1-0 lead in the third minute on a goal from Mary Daniel, assisted by Gabie Eddins.

Eddins then scored in the 13th minute when she sliced through the Lady Warriors (15-3-1) defense for a score.

Searcy goalkeeper Shelby Webb made a goal-saving stop on Little Rock Christian's Lainey Ridings in the 53rd minute to keep the shutout alive.

Searcy last appeared in the state finals in 2015 when it lost to Siloam Springs 1-0. The Lady Lions haven't won a state championship since 2013 when they defeated Siloam Springs 3-1.

