Benefits held for injured man

KANSAS, Okla. -- Two benefits are planned for this weekend to help Larry Barnett Jr., who was severely injured in an accident May 1.

Events include a poker run benefit Saturday, and a catfish/chicken dinner Sunday, according to a post on West Siloam Springs' website.

Barnett received severe burns on his arms, face and hands, the post states. Proceeds from both fundraisers will go to help with Barnett's medical bills, as well as everyday expenses and trips to the hospital, the post states.

Another man, Dustin Davis, helped to save Barnett and was also injured, the post states. Both Barnett and Davis have Go FundMe accounts set up to help with their medial expenses.

The Poker Run Benefit will start at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Stops will be at Baer Cave in Kansas, Okla.; the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Grove, Okla.; Road Hog in Afton, Okla.; Pickels in Langly, Okla.; and the last stop will be at Baer Cave, the post states.

Participants will pick up a playing card at each stop. Whoever has the best hand at the end of the run will receive a prize, according to West Siloam Springs Trustee Sam Byers.

The first set of cards will be $20 and an additional hand will be an extra $10, according to West Siloam Springs Municipal Clerk Colleen McGuire. Cars are also welcome to participate and barbecue plates will also be available, the post states.

The catfish and chicken dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Northeast Tech's campus in Kansas, Okla. The charge will be $10 a plate, the post states.

There will also be a pie auction, auction and a gun raffle for a Savage 270 Bolt Action Rifle, donated by West Siloam Pawn, the post states. Tickets are one for $10 or three for $20, the post states. The winner does not need to be present at the event, the post states.