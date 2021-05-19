Cherokee Nation donates $476,000 to departments

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Cherokee Nation is contributing nearly half a million dollars to 136 northeast Oklahoma rural fire departments. The tribe's annual contribution helps support volunteer fire departments, which otherwise rely on fundraisers, membership dues and the help of their community's residents to maintain their vital operations.

This year, due to covid-19, Cherokee Nation held a virtual ceremony to honor northeast Oklahoma firefighters in lieu of the tribe's traditional in-person Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Banquet.

Each of the 136 fire departments is receiving $3,500 to help with equipment, fuel or other items needed to protect live and properties of families throughout the Cherokee Nation reservation area. The funding is set aside in the Cherokee Nation's annual budget.

"The service provided by these 136 rural fire departments is, in many ways, immeasurable. The brave men and women who serve on these departments often leave their homes and their families in order to help save the lives or properties of people they have never even met," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. "We don't always see first-hand the wonderful acts of courage and sacrifice they make, but we know firefighters are selfless, and their efforts leave a lasting impression on the Cherokee Nation and the communities in which they live. We owe a debt of gratitude to them, and it is an honor to know the Cherokee Nation is continuing to invest in these departments each and every year."

Spring Valley Fire Department in Cherokee County and Whitehorn Cove Fire Department in Wagoner County were both recognized as this year's 2021 Volunteer Fire Departments of the Year.

The Cherokee Nation also selected five recipients for the 2021 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year awards:

• Craig Moore, Whitehorn Cove Fire Department.

• James O. Miller, Spavinaw Fire Department.

• Michael Heinser, Spring Valley Fire Department.

• Richard A. Naus, Gooseneck Bend Fire Protection District.

• Leroy Weddle, Shady Grove Central High Volunteer Fire Department.