JBU women's soccer finishes No. 9 in nation

The John Brown University women's soccer team has finished a campaign rated among the top 10 programs in the nation for the first time in program history, as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the postseason edition of the 2020 Women's Soccer National Top-25 Poll on Wednesday, May 12.

The Golden Eagles' final ranking of No. 9 nationwide comes as a result of a season full of unprecedented success -- capturing both Sooner Athletic regular season and tournament titles, advancing from the Siloam Springs Opening Round bracket and collecting two victories in the NAIA National Championships for the first time ever to finish the 2020 season with a 14-0-1 record, the program's first-ever undefeated season. JBU was the nation's lone squad to finish the season without a loss.

After winning its second consecutive national championship, Keiser (Fla.) moved to the top spot in the poll and received all 17 first-place votes. National runner-up William Carey (Miss.) checked in at No. 2, while Spring Arbor (Mich.), Marian (Ind.), Martin Methodist (Tenn.) and Southeastern (Fla.) rounded-out the top five with a tie at the No. 5 position. Eastern Oregon made the biggest jump, leaping six spots to No. 10.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."