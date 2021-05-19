OPINION: No place better for state soccer than Siloam Springs

Is there any place in Arkansas better to host the state soccer tournament than Siloam Springs?

If so, I haven't seen it yet and I've been going to state soccer tournaments now in the Natural State for more than 15 years.

Yep, I've covered tournaments at Burns Park in North Little Rock. I've been to Harrison, where they also do a fantastic job. I've been to Searcy for state tournament more times than I can count, as well as Russellville and El Dorado.

None of these places compare to the state tournament at Siloam Springs.

The 2021 Class 5A state tournament just wrapped up last Saturday, and it was three full days of terrific soccer and also a great reflection on our community.

From an athletic department standpoint, it was literally all hands on desk for athletic directors Ken Harriman and Jeff Williams. There were Siloam Springs coaches and tournament workers every where, from Panther Stadium to all three fields at Sager Creek Soccer Complex.

It was great to see the "Panther Family" shirts so many coaches had on.

The hospitality room -- for coaches and workers -- inside Panther Fieldhouse was outstanding.

A big shout out to the Parks and Recreation department for the city of Siloam Springs Parks. The fields over at Sager Creek looked great. I mean this is one of the many reasons why the city built these fields -- to host events like this.

Also, Siloam Springs is the only place I'm aware of that had the city fields within walking distance to the stadium. That makes for easy back-and-forth between the two sites. In all other towns for state, the city fields have always been a bit of a drive away from the high school stadium. This certainly makes Siloam Springs unique.

I've got to give it up for coach Daren Ward in the press box. He did a great job of handling the public address while keeping the fans updated on tournament scores "across the pitch." Also, did you hear a favorite tune from the 1980s, '90s while attending? Maybe a little New Kids on the Block, Whitney Houston or even Wang Chung? You can thank coach Ward for that as he did a great job all weekend with the music.

On the field itself, it was a disappointing end for our Siloam Springs boys and girls teams. The girls gave up a counter-attack goal with 55 seconds left to drop a 1-0 loss to Searcy in the quarterfinals on Friday. Right after that, the Siloam Springs boys lost to Little Rock Christian in a shootout -- one of the toughest ways to decide a soccer match.

These results weren't easy to swallow for either team, and lots of tears were shed.

This season, 2021, will mark the first year since 2010 -- 2020 not withstanding -- that a Siloam Springs soccer team is not appearing in the state finals. Think about that for a minute.

For nine years straight, 2011-2019, either the boys team or girls -- and on five occasions both -- were in the state finals. And the two teams have a combined nine state titles to show for it in that span.

That's simply amazing.

We've been blessed with outstanding soccer teams here and there's every reason to believe that's not going to change any time soon.

I'm not sure when Siloam Springs will be able to get the state soccer tournament back. Typically, these things move around the state each year and rightfully so.

But as far as I'm concerned, state tournament could be here every year and I'd be just fine with that.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.