School district to add up to 20 positions

School board members approved on Thursday the creation of 20 full-time positions in the Siloam Springs School District, including 14 positions paid for by federal stimulus funding.

The new positions will include the addition of 17 full-time certified employees and three full-time classified employees.

The school district received three rounds of stimulus funding to be spent on covid-19-related issues over the next three years, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins. School administrators are putting together a plan for the funds to present at a special work session May 25, including more details about the total amount, Wiggins said.

One good use of the federal funding is hiring personnel to help with learning loss, as well as with behavior and social emotional issues, Wiggins said. He recommended using the stimulus funding to hire 10 academic interventionists to help with reading and math, one English for speakers of other languages facilitator, one special education facilitator, one mental health therapist and one district behavior analyst. Each position would come with a one-year contract and be limited to three years.

Wiggins also asked school board members to create three certified and three classified positions to be used as needed, in case of large class sizes. The positions will be paid for with other funding sources.

Wiggins said he asked for the additional positions before presenting the stimulus spending plan May 25 because it is hiring season.

"If we want to get quality people in these positions, we need to get them now," he said.

In other business, Siloam Springs received approval Thursday from the Arkansas Board of Education for the Virtual Academy in kindergarten through eighth grade for one year, Assistant Superintendent Amy Carter reported.

The state board postponed decisions on 10 other applications from the first round of school districts that want to operate digital or virtual learning academies in the 2021-22 school year, according to a report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The other school districts were Springdale, Rogers, Texarkana, Trumann, Pea Ridge, Bergman, Fort Smith, Russellville, Harrison and Westside-Johnson County.

Siloam Springs' favorable vote came after Wiggins participated in the meeting via Zoom and answered board member questions about the district's plan, the report states. State board members also mentioned they appreciated the support Siloam Springs has from the school board and the community, Carter said.

The digital academy applications presented to the Arkansas board Thursday are the initial group from a total of 150 applications that have been submitted by districts to the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, the report states. Each of the dozens of proposals requires waivers of some state rules and laws, which require Education Board approval under Act 1240 of 2015.

School board members took the following additional actions:

• Approved a low bid of $377,182 from Buchanan Janitorial for night custodial services for the 2021-2022 school year.

• Approved agreements for physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language providers for the 2021-2022 school year, including Alliance Ventures, Vanessa McNair, Sarratt Therapy Services, Tabith Radford, Rachelle Moyers, Jasmine Nile and Doris Henderson.

• Approved state-required special education assurances.

• Approved a summer transportation agreement with Ozark Guidance.

• Approved the renewal of classified employee contracts.

• Accepted resignations from seven licensed staff members, including Annelise Mozzoni, middle school English language arts; Emily Hackett, high school math; Jessica Merrill, middle school art and varsity assistant volleyball coach; Heather Morsman, high school instructional coach; Brittany Fields, seventh grade math and seventh and eighth grade girls basketball; Gina Mayhew, seventh grade science; and Charlotte Earwood, director of student services and school improvement.

• Hired 10 licensed staff members, including Marshall Coan, special education; Kelsey Igo, special education; Elizabeth Ashbaugh, district special education; Maygen Clark, special education; Karisha Munise, special education; Jayna Mofit, high school assistant principal; Ian Emery, literacy instructional coach; Victoria Beamon, kindergarten; Bryanna Burris, high school math; and Alyssa Diddier, kindergarten.

• Approved additional compensation for three teachers serving more than 150 students.

• Approved a summer hire list.

• Approved the transfer of one student to the Gentry School District and two students to the Prairie Grove School District.

• Approved the low bid of $201,320 from Summit Bus Sales for two International 77 passenger route school buses. The buses will be equipped with air conditioning and cargo storage.