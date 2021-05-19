Sutulovich PRs, finishes fourth at Meet of Champions

Siloam Springs junior Jace Sutulovich set a personal record in the shot put Saturday at the Meet of Champions at Harding University in Searcy.

Sutulovich, the Class 5A state champion in the event, threw a distance of 52 feet, 4 inches and finished fourth overall in the event.

"It was an awesome experience," said Sutulovich, whose previous career best was 52 feet, 1.5 inches that earned him the state championship at the Class 5A State Meet in Hot Springs on May 6.

"I am so proud of Jace," said Siloam Springs head boys track coach Chuck Jones. "He has certainly earned the accolades he has achieved in track and field this year. He is a highly motivated young man and sets a high standard for himself."

Cedric Pearson of Bentonville West won the overall shot put title at the Meet of Champions with a throw of 58-2.5. Tyler Hart of Springdale Har-Ber was second at 54-7, while Dalton Haulmark of Russellville was third at 54-6.

"There where absolutely some stud throwers there," Sutulovich said. "I hit a PR in the shot of 52-4 and that placed me fourth out of an incredible group. All those that beat me in the shot where seniors, so I will return as one of the top shot putters next season."

Sutulovich also competed in the discus at the Meet of Champions, finishing 11th overall with a throw of 148-7, which he said tied his personal record. Sutulovich recorded a third-place mark of 139-2 at the state meet to qualify in the event.

"It was an honor just to have qualified for the Meet of Champions, especially as a junior, and I look forward to going back next year," said Sutulovich, who also is a Division I football recruit with two offers from New Mexico and Georgetown.

Jones is excited for Sutulovich's future in both the shot put and discus.

"As soon as he had finished throwing Saturday, we were talking about his goals and plans for the shot and disc for next season," Jones said. "I have no doubt that he will achieve those goals."

Decathlon/Heptathlon

Siloam Springs is scheduled to have four athletes compete this week in the Arkansas State Decathlon/Heptathlon, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Ramay Junior High School in Fayetteville.

Senior Keegan Soucie and junior Hunter Talley are scheduled to complete in the decathlon, while senior Quincy Efurd and sophomore Rachel Rine will participate in the heptathlon.

Soucie and Efurd competed in the decathlon/heptathlon, respectively, in 2019. Soucie placed 20th in the decathlon, while Efurd was 38th in the heptathlon.

The event was not held in 2020.