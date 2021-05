Marc Hayot/Hearld-Leader

Cotton, a four-year-old Great Pyrenees, smiles for the camera at Bark in the Park, an inaugural event put on by the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday. Despite the rain, Bark in the Park had approximately 75 attendees and their pets, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis. Davis said she is considering doing a second Bark in the Park in September. For more Bark in the Park photos, see Page 4B.