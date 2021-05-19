Winingham, Logan recognized

A pair of JBU women's soccer players received All-America recognition by the United Soccer Coaches as freshman midfielder Ryan Winingham and senior keeper Caitlyn Logan were named to the first and second team, respectively, the organization announced on Friday, May 14.

The selections are not only first time in program history that two Golden Eagles were selected to the top teams, but also the first time a Golden Eagle has been named to either the first or second team.

Winingham, who was also an NAIA All-America third team and Sooner Athletic Conference first team selection, also earned the conference's Freshman of the Year after helping the team to the league's regular season and tournament crowns. The Highlands Ranch, Colo., native started all 15 matches this season and recorded 10 goals, two assists and 22 points. Three of her 10 goals stood as game-winners, including versus Science & Arts (Okla.) in the SAC championship match and against No. 19 Baker (Kan.) in the Opening Round semifinals. Her header also produced John Brown's goal versus No. 8 Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA National Championships Second Round. Scoring in eight of 15 contests, Winingham produced a pair of multi-goal matches and is the lone freshman honored by the USC in its 2020 All-America edition of honorees.

Logan becomes the second JBU goalkeeper to earn USC All-America status after backstopping the Golden Eagles to its undefeated (14-0-1) season. The three-time Sooner Athletic Goalkeeper of the Year compiled the nation's seventh-best goals-against average at 0.46 and 10 consecutive clean sheets while playing every minute of all 15 matches. The Charlotte, N.C., product made at least three saves on seven occasions, including a pair of six-save efforts -- a season high -- versus No. 19 Baker (Kan.) and No. 10 Oklahoma Wesleyan in the Opening Round semifinals and finals, respectively. She also came up with four saves in the Golden Eagles' NAIA National Championships Second Round appearance.